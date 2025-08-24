A picture released by the police shows burning garbage cans in Lausanne on Sunday evening. Picture: Kantonspolizei Waadt

He fled from the police and crashed into a wall: a 17-year-old teenager died in a scooter accident in Lausanne. After riots by hooded youths on Sunday evening, the situation has since calmed down.

He crashed his scooter heavily into a wall. Attempts by a team of paramedics to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

A gathering of young people got out of control in Lausanne on Sunday evening. Pyrotechnics were thrown at the police, garbage cans were set on fire and a bus was damaged. Calm returned after midnight, according to the police.

Some of the forces withdrew "after several hours of violence", as the Vaud cantonal police announced on X on Monday night. However, surveillance will be maintained.

According to the police, around one hundred youths had gathered in the Prélaz district from 9.30 p.m. onwards. According to the communiqué, masked youths targeted the police with pyrotechnic objects. The fire department was deployed to extinguish the various sources of fire.

Images circulated on social networks and published by the newspaper "24 Heures" on its website showed overturned garbage containers in the street and burning garbage on the road. A damaged bus belonging to the Lausanne public transport company TL was also visible.

Fatal accident while fleeing from police

The police assumed that the youths had probably gathered after learning of the death of a 17-year-old. He had died in a scooter accident in Lausanne early on Sunday morning. He had crashed heavily into a wall while fleeing from a police patrol. Attempts by a team of paramedics to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The scooter was reported stolen, according to the Vaud cantonal police. A police car followed the 17-year-old Swiss resident in Lausanne with blue lights at a distance of more than one hundred meters.

According to initial investigations, the scooter driver lost control of the vehicle when he drove over a speed bump on a road with a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour.

According to the police, the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Vaud opened a criminal investigation.