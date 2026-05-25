Oil prices have fallen significantly again in the face of reports that the USA and Iran are moving closer to an agreement in the Iran war. The price of a barrel (159 liters) of the global benchmark Brent crude fell by a good four percent to 99.4 US dollars.

The prospect of a possible end to the Iran war is causing oil prices to fall. Tokyo's stock exchange marks a new high in the course of trading. (archive picture)

However, US President Donald Trump dampened hopes of a quick breakthrough. "Negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have instructed my representatives not to rush the deal, as time is on our side," he wrote on the Truth Social platform with regard to the status of negotiations on a framework agreement to end the Iran war.

Nevertheless, the leading Asian stock exchange in Tokyo rose in the hope of an end to the Iran war. The Nikkei index for 225 leading stocks climbed above the psychologically important 65,000-point mark for the first time and recorded a significant gain of 1,992.20 points or 3.15 percent at an interim level of 65,331.27 points around an hour and a half after the start of trading.