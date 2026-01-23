Suddenly, an aftershock interrupts the rescue efforts. But shortly afterward, Colombian rescue workers resume the search for survivors: In the wake of the devastating earthquake, every minute and every hour counts.

The day after the earthquake in Pereira, Colombia, rescue workers search through a field of rubble where they believe someone may be trapped. Photo: Fernando Vergara/AP/dpa

Several people were rescued alive from the rubble. Many others are still missing, some of them trapped under damaged or collapsed buildings. Following the natural disaster, the government currently estimates that at least 181 people have died and more than 2,500 have been injured.

Diana Troncoso, for example, was trapped for nearly 30 hours amid the rubble of a building in the city of Cali before firefighters were able to rescue the 31-year-old after several hours of work, amid applause and cheers from the crowd. Today, rescue efforts are entering their crucial third day: According to experts, after 72 hours, the chances of finding any more survivors are extremely slim.

Thousands of people are being searched for by their families

"The missing persons are our top priority right now," said President Abelardo de la Espriella on Tuesday during a visit to the city of Pereira. Officially, 195 people are listed as missing. However, an unofficial database has received more than 4,000 missing persons reports.

Relatives wait in front of piles of rubble for news of their loved ones and search for them using resources such as the “Colombia te busca” (“Colombia Is Looking for You”) database. Leticia, Juan Ramón, James, Luz Elena, Bernardo: The website contains information and photos of people who have not yet been located.

Rescuers and volunteers are clearing debris from collapsed buildings and carrying it away in buckets. Trucks are hauling away the rubble. Specialized teams with search dogs are assisting in the search of the more than 1,100 collapsed homes and buildings, according to police.

Cities such as Pereira, Cali, Manizales, Quibdó, and Armenia in the western part of the country were severely affected by the 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Monday morning (local time). It was the strongest earthquake to hit the South American country in decades. There have been many aftershocks since then.

"It just makes you want to cry"

“Pereira—it just makes you want to cry,” says a resident of the provincial capital, which was particularly hard-hit by the quake. Speaking to Caracol Radio, she describes how she was on her way home from a yoga class when the buildings began to shake. When she got to her own apartment, she was met with a scene of devastation: “I had a few bottles of red wine that had broken. It looked like blood. And all the shards. Cracks in the walls and debris on the floor—as if there had been a war.”

In Roldanillo, 150 kilometers north of Cali, baker Hugo Gómez describes how the earthquake destroyed his business: “Within seconds, everything was reduced to rubble. (...) I had a shop, and now there’s nothing left.” It’s all like a nightmare from which he still hasn’t woken up. Roldanillo resembles a ghost town, according to Gómez: “Rubble on every corner.”

Airports are resuming operations

Following a technical inspection, five airports in the affected regions have resumed operations either fully or at least partially, including the airport in Cali, according to the aviation authority. Operations at the partially damaged Pereira Airport and the airport in Cartago, however, remained limited. Only official flights and relief flights are permitted there for the time being, officials said.

Several countries offered their support—including offers of assistance from Germany and the EU. The U.S. State Department announced the deployment of a crisis response team. The team will assist the government in Bogotá with key operational measures, planning, and the coordination of relief efforts.

According to El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, the Colombian government initially requested only humanitarian aid in the form of relief supplies. “We were informed that their rescue teams, doctors, and other emergency responders are already on the scene and handling the situation,” he wrote on the platform X.

Federal Foreign Office: No information regarding German citizens

The Federal Foreign Office stated that the full extent of the disaster is not yet clear and that many more fatalities are expected. So far, there is no information indicating that any German citizens are among those affected. The embassy in Bogotá is in close contact with the Colombian authorities.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed their sympathy for the victims. According to a spokeswoman, the EU initially allocated 100,000 euros for the particularly hard-hit Chocó region. In addition, the Copernicus Earth observation service was activated to assess the extent of the damage.