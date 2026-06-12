Stock markets in Switzerland and across Europe are reacting with jubilation. (File photo) Keystone

Hopes for a de-escalation in the conflict with Iran are fueling euphoria in the financial markets. Now that Tehran is also speaking of progress in the negotiations, stock markets across Europe are rising significantly.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Stock markets in Europe are reacting positively to signs of a possible framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

The Swiss benchmark index SMI gained around 1.5 percent at times, while the DAX and the Paris stock exchange rose by as much as 2 percent.

At the same time, oil prices fell significantly as investors bet on a de-escalation in the Middle East. Show more

Stock markets in Switzerland and across Europe are reacting with jubilation to news from the Middle East: Negotiations to end the Iran conflict are reportedly on the verge of a breakthrough.

But now it is not only U.S. President Donald Trump who is holding out the prospect of a framework agreement with Iran soon; this time, Tehran is also speaking of a possible imminent conclusion to the negotiations.

Prior to this, according to an analysis by the US TV network CNN, Trump had spoken no fewer than 39 times of a “soon-to-be-reached” deal with Iran. The fact that Iran has now also confirmed that a corresponding text is “largely finalized” gives the whole matter a completely different weight, market observers said. However, it remains to be seen whether Trump will seal the deal in time for his 80th birthday on Sunday.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the agreement has not yet been definitively confirmed. It is reportedly a 14-point document.

Reports indicate that this is initially a framework agreement intended to lay the groundwork for further talks. However, the framework agreement could already lead to the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for trade.

Construction stocks in demand

The Swiss benchmark index SMI climbed 1.5 percent to 13,731 points by around 10:51 a.m. The London Stock Exchange rose by a similar margin. The German DAX and the Paris Stock Exchange saw even steeper gains, both rising by around 2 percent.

Leading the gains were shares of companies in the construction sector: Sika shares surged 5.9 percent, Geberit shares rose 4.3 percent, and Holcim shares gained 4.2 percent. Implenia and the German cement group Heidelberg Materials were also in high demand, with gains of well over 5 percent.

On the other hand, oil prices subsequently fell sharply. North Sea Brent, for example, recently dropped to $86.40 per barrel. At the same time, the U.S. dollar weakened slightly.

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