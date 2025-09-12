US Secretary of Commerce Lutnick. (archive picture) Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has expressed surprising optimism about a possible trade agreement with Switzerland. Despite massive punitive tariffs, Bern could soon reach an agreement with Washington.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is suffering from punitive tariffs of 39 percent on its products - the highest for an industrialized country.

Trade Minister Lutnick held out the prospect that an agreement could nevertheless be reached.

For the Swiss government, a deal would be a much-needed success after failed talks. Show more

Trade relations between Switzerland and the USA have been under pressure for months. President Donald Trumphad imposed punitive tariffs of 39% on Swiss products - the highest rate that an industrialized country currently has to shoulder. The pharmaceutical industry and export sectors such as watchmaking and mechanical engineering are particularly affected.

Now there are signs of movement: In an interview with US broadcaster CNBC, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed confidence that an agreement with Switzerland could be reached. "We will probably reach a deal with Switzerland," said Lutnick.

The US Secretary of State had previously criticized the Swiss Confederation on several occasions, accusing it of profiting at the expense of American consumers - particularly with drug exports. Bern, for its part, points out that the trade surplus is distorted by factors such as gold, which is merely refined in Switzerland and exported onwards.

The stakes are high for Switzerland

For President Karin Keller-Sutter, the failure of the last round of talks in Washington was a setback. Nevertheless, the industry is hoping for a solution. Johann Rupert, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the luxury group Richemont, explained that he is in close contact with the negotiators and is convinced that the differences will be resolved.

In addition to Switzerland, Lutnick also named Taiwan and India as countries with which progress could be made. In the case of India, however, the USA is making this conditional on New Delhi no longer importing Russian oil. Although an agreement has been negotiated with South Korea, it has yet to be officially signed.

The stakes are high for the export-oriented Swiss economy. An agreement with the USA would not only reduce the burden of tariffs, but would also represent a symbolic victory in the tense transatlantic relationship.