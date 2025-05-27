  1. Residential Customers
What we know so far Horror trip in Liverpool - number of injured rises to 47

dpa

27.5.2025 - 06:10

Football fans celebrate Liverpool FC's football championship. Suddenly a vehicle drives through the crowd. What is known so far.

DPA

27.05.2025, 06:10

27.05.2025, 16:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A car has driven into a crowd in Liverpool on the fringes of the football championship celebrations, injuring several people.
  • It is not yet clear whether it was an accident, a medical emergency or a targeted attack.
  • The police have so far only ruled out terror as a motive.
  • Below is a list of what is known so far - and what is not.
Show more

A car has driven into a crowd in Liverpool on the fringes of the football championship celebrations, injuring several people. What is known so far - and what is not.

What we know

Incident

A vehicle drove into a crowd of people on the fringes of the championship celebrations. The police are not currently assuming a terrorist attack.

Injured

At least 27 people had to be taken to hospital by ambulance; two, including a child, were seriously injured. According to the authorities, 20 people were treated on site for minor injuries and others presented themselves at hospital. In total, almost 50 people were injured.

Police set up a tent after a car hit numerous pedestrians in Liverpool city center on Monday.
Police set up a tent after a car hit numerous pedestrians in Liverpool city center on Monday.
Picture: Keystone/Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Driver

A 53-year-old British man was arrested. Police believe he was the driver. He was from the area. The police said they were not looking for anyone else involved.

Time and place

Police reportedly received the first reports of an accident in Liverpool city center shortly after 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. CEST). Thousands of people were on the streets at the time.

27 people in hospital in Liverpool - no terror - Gallery. A car drove into the crowd.

A car drove into the crowd.

Image: dpa

27 people in hospital in Liverpool - no terror - Gallery. Emergency services on Water Street.

Emergency services on Water Street.

Image: dpa

27 people in hospital in Liverpool - no terror - Gallery. Many people were on the scene.

Many people were on the scene.

Image: dpa

27 people in hospital in Liverpool - no terror - Gallery. A large number of police and emergency services are deployed in Liverpool.

A large number of police and emergency services are deployed in Liverpool.

Image: dpa

27 people in hospital in Liverpool - no terror - Gallery. Police and emergency services on Water Street.

Police and emergency services on Water Street.

Image: dpa

27 people in hospital in Liverpool - no terror - Gallery. Earlier, the Liverpool FC footballers had celebrated exuberantly.

Earlier, the Liverpool FC footballers had celebrated exuberantly.

Image: dpa

Championship celebration

Liverpool FC were celebrating their league title beforehand. The team took an open-top bus on a ten-mile route through the city, accompanied by thousands of fans.

Eyewitness accounts and videos

Videos purporting to show the incident are circulating on social networks. One alleged eyewitness quoted by Sky News reported that a car "drove over people" and that there were screams.

Political reactions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper are being regularly briefed on the situation, according to PA and Sky News. Starmer wrote on Platform X of "horrific" scenes in Liverpool.

What we do not know

Identity and motive of the driver

There is currently no confirmed information about the arrested driver beyond his age and background. It is not known whether the driver acted deliberately or whether external circumstances led to the incident.

Background to the incident

It is not yet clear whether it was an accident, a medical emergency or a targeted attack. The police have so far only ruled out terror as a motive.