Football fans celebrate Liverpool FC's football championship. Suddenly a vehicle drives through the crowd. What is known so far.

What we know

Incident

A vehicle drove into a crowd of people on the fringes of the championship celebrations. The police are not currently assuming a terrorist attack.

Injured

At least 27 people had to be taken to hospital by ambulance; two, including a child, were seriously injured. According to the authorities, 20 people were treated on site for minor injuries and others presented themselves at hospital. In total, almost 50 people were injured.

Police set up a tent after a car hit numerous pedestrians in Liverpool city center on Monday. Picture: Keystone/Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Driver

A 53-year-old British man was arrested. Police believe he was the driver. He was from the area. The police said they were not looking for anyone else involved.

Time and place

Police reportedly received the first reports of an accident in Liverpool city center shortly after 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. CEST). Thousands of people were on the streets at the time.

Championship celebration

Liverpool FC were celebrating their league title beforehand. The team took an open-top bus on a ten-mile route through the city, accompanied by thousands of fans.

Eyewitness accounts and videos

Videos purporting to show the incident are circulating on social networks. One alleged eyewitness quoted by Sky News reported that a car "drove over people" and that there were screams.

Political reactions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper are being regularly briefed on the situation, according to PA and Sky News. Starmer wrote on Platform X of "horrific" scenes in Liverpool.

The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.



I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.



I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 26, 2025

What we do not know

Identity and motive of the driver

There is currently no confirmed information about the arrested driver beyond his age and background. It is not known whether the driver acted deliberately or whether external circumstances led to the incident.

Background to the incident

It is not yet clear whether it was an accident, a medical emergency or a targeted attack. The police have so far only ruled out terror as a motive.