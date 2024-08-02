Fancy a little excursion? That's probably what a herd of military horses in Argentina thought. 46 animals were spotted on the streets of Buenos Aires and kept the police on their toes. You can see the curious pictures in the video.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, July 29, a herd of 46 horses was spotted on a highway near Buenos Aires.

The animals, which belong to the Argentinian army, are said to have escaped from a pasture after a military parade.

Various images from social media show the horses galloping through the city surrounded by other road users.

A large contingent of police officers was able to recapture some of the animals. Show more

