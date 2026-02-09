A baby falls out of bed during nap time. The diagnosis of a skull fracture is delayed. Symbolbild: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

After the fall of a baby in Austria, doctors initially give the all-clear. A few days later, things take a turn for the worse: Skull fracture, hospitalization - and accusations against the first hospital.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A ten-month-old baby was initially discharged from hospital with a diagnosis of head contusion after falling out of bed.

However, a skull fracture is later diagnosed in another hospital.

The parents sharply criticize the procedure, speak of a great burden and contradict the authorities' account.

The child's state of health has since improved. Show more

A harmless afternoon nap ends in drama in Austria. On a Saturday in January, 10-month-old Julian* was taking a nap at home. When his mother left the room for a moment, the accident happened. "At that moment, he fell out of bed," the father recounts in an interview with "Heute". The boy hits his head on the tiled floor.

The parents do not hesitate and immediately drive to the hospital in Mödling (Austria). There, the all-clear is initially given.

"Unremarkable neurological status"

At the regional hospital, the baby was found to have an "unremarkable neurological status". The diagnosis: contusio capitis - a bruised head. Julian is sent home the same day.

The father remains skeptical: "There were three doctors there. I asked for an ultrasound to be done." But he was told that there was no ultrasound machine on the children's ward and that an examination was not necessary.

However, the bump on his head does not let the parents go. On Monday evening, they go to the University Hospital Wiener Neustadt - and there the drastic turnaround follows: The doctors diagnose a skull fracture of 0.12 centimeters.

Julian is immediately admitted as an inpatient. This is followed by several days of monitoring, neurological examinations, ultrasound and CT scans.

Hospital rejects accusations

The Medical Director of the Baden-Mödling Regional Hospital, Claudia Herbst, emphasizes: "Medical decisions are always made on the basis of the current clinical condition. Our primary goal is to provide the best possible, safe care."

The Lower Austrian State Health Agency (LGA) also commented. The child did not show any noticeable symptoms during the initial examination and the swelling was assessed as a hematoma. The parents had been informed that such a swelling could persist for a longer period of time. They were also told that they could come back at any time if new symptoms appeared.

"My wife is completely exhausted"

For the father, these explanations are difficult to understand. "My wife is exhausted," he is quoted as saying by "Heute". However, the family felt they were in good hands at Wiener Neustadt Hospital. At the weekend, the doctors gave the all-clear. A week later, Julian was allowed to leave the hospital again. He is on the road to recovery, with a follow-up appointment still to come.

*Name changed