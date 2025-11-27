A midwife at work in the women's clinic at Inselspital in Bern. Archive image: KEYSTONE

According to a study commissioned by the hospital association H+, the Swiss hospital landscape is not sustainable, neither financially nor operationally. There is therefore an urgent need for action, both for hospitals and for politicians, tariff partners and society.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The hospital association H+ today presented a study on the future of Swiss hospitals.

If things continue as they are now, waiting times, supply bottlenecks and losses of CHF 1.1 billion by 2045 are imminent.

Three measures are recommended to counteract this: better coordination of hospitals, more outpatient treatment and a focus on digitalization. Show more

According to the PwC study presented today by H+, the demand for healthcare services is increasing, the shortage of specialists is becoming increasingly serious and tariffs are not covering costs.

Without fundamental changes, there is a risk of supply bottlenecks, longer waiting times and poorer quality. And the losses of Swiss hospitals are likely to rise to 1.1 billion Swiss francs by 2045.

According to the study, a transformation is necessary, but also feasible. There are three effective levers for this: firstly, there needs to be better coordination and cooperation between hospitals. This would allow the individual players to distinguish themselves and avoid unnecessary duplication.

More outpatient treatment

Secondly, outpatient treatment needs to be increased. This could reduce the shortage of specialists, enable more flexible working models and reduce costs in the long term. And it is in line with patients' wishes to avoid hospital stays wherever possible.

Another, third lever is digitalization: this could increase the efficiency of service providers, improve the seamless exchange of data and create the basis for new, innovative care models.

Employees of Fribourg Cantonal Hospital are protesting against a cost-cutting program. KEYSTONE

To implement the transformation, H+ is therefore calling for "cost-covering tariffs" and reliable funding for innovation, digital services and outpatient care, among other things.

However, this requires "clear financial responsibility on the part of parliament". In addition, "modern care planning" is needed to ensure quality and security of care in all regions.

Digitalization as a "national task for the future"

Digitization is a "national task for the future", as it increases quality, efficiency and patient safety and also reduces the burden on staff. However, this requires a national digital initiative and an "obligation to use central digital solutions".

A clear national strategy is also needed to secure skilled workers. This includes modern education and training models as well as the promotion of new professional roles and flexible working models.

H+ also demands that quality and patient safety should take priority over short-term savings targets. And a "regulatory brake" is needed: new requirements only if there is a proven benefit for patients and, in return, the removal of regulations that are not relevant to safety.