According to police, one person has been critically injured in a hostage situation at a bank branch in Regensburg, southern Germany. The suspect, believed to be a man, is reportedly armed with a knife, a police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency (dpa).

Police officers are on the scene. Photo: André Baumgarten/Mittelbayerische Zeitung/dpa – NOTE: The person(s) has/have been pixelated for legal reasons

It remained unclear at first whether the victim, who had suffered life-threatening injuries and with whom the emergency responders had made eye contact, was still within the hostage-taker’s reach or had already received medical attention.

According to a spokeswoman, the police believe there are still other people inside the bank. However, no officers are currently inside the building—though a large contingent, including special forces and a helicopter, has been dispatched.

The hostage-taker's motive remained unclear at first. No demands have been received yet, the police spokeswoman said.