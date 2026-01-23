At a Rewe supermarket in the Marienfelde neighborhood of Berlin, a man held a woman hostage from Friday evening through Saturday morning. The motive for the incident remains unknown at this time.

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Here's what it's all about At a Rewe supermarket in Berlin-Marienfelde, a man held a woman hostage from Friday evening through Saturday morning.

A large area around the supermarket was cordoned off, and a special operations unit was on the scene.

"The suspect has been subdued and the hostage freed," the police announced on Saturday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the crime remain unclear. Summary created with

After a nerve-wracking standoff that lasted for hours, the hostage situation at a supermarket in southern Berlin has ended. “The suspect has been subdued and the hostage freed,” police spokesman Florian Nath told the German Press Agency on Saturday morning. The hostage-taker was slightly injured during the arrest.

According to police reports, special operations officers subdued the suspect and freed the woman who had been held captive at around 9:20 a.m. A Taser was reportedly used during the operation.

Regarding the woman’s condition, the police spokesperson could initially only report that she was in shock and had been taken to a hospital. Nath was unable to provide any further details about her condition at that time. “Fortunately, no one here was seriously injured. As far as we know at this time, there are no serious injuries to report.”

The hostage-taker made various demands

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Friday evening, according to police, the perpetrator had taken the woman hostage and threatened her at the Rewe supermarket in the Marienfelde neighborhood. “We are in contact with the hostage-taker, the man,” another police spokesperson had said earlier that night.

The man made various demands, police spokesman Nath said later. “These were impulsive demands that were difficult to make sense of,” the spokesman said. They did not “reflect a meticulous plan.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. The spokesperson did not initially provide any details regarding the age or nationality of the suspected hostage-taker. According to initial findings, the man and the hostage are not believed to have had any prior relationship.

The police emphasized that there was no danger to residents.

Supermarket cordoned off over a large area

The Rewe supermarket on Hildburghauser Strasse, at the corner of Tirschenreuther Ring, was cordoned off over a large area during the night, according to reporters on the scene. The Special Operations Unit (SEK) was on the scene. Numerous police vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks were also present. Early in the morning, officers set up a ladder against the building and looked inside the store, as observed by a dpa reporter.

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According to an employee at the Rewe supermarket, the hostage is a female employee of the store. “She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the 22-year-old told several journalists.

When asked by the German Press Agency, the police neither confirmed nor denied the man's account.

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