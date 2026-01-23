After hours of tense standoff, the hostage situation at a supermarket in southern Berlin has ended. “The suspect has been subdued and the hostage freed,” police spokesman Florian Nath told the German Press Agency. Regarding the woman’s condition, the police spokesman could initially only report that she was in shock and was being treated by emergency responders.

Ambulances are on standby near a supermarket. A man has been holding a woman hostage at the supermarket in southern Berlin since late Friday evening. Photo: Carsten Koall/dpa

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Friday evening, according to police, the perpetrator had taken the woman hostage and threatened her at the Rewe supermarket in the Marienfelde neighborhood. “We are in contact with the hostage-taker, the man,” another police spokesperson had said earlier that night.

The man made various demands, police spokesman Nath said later. Initially, nothing was known about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police emphasized that there was no danger to residents.

Supermarket cordoned off over a large area

The Rewe supermarket on Hildburghauser Strasse, at the corner of Tirschenreuther Ring, has been cordoned off over a large area, according to reporters on the scene. The Special Operations Unit (SEK) is on the scene. Numerous police vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks are also visible. Early this morning, officers set up a ladder against the building and looked inside the store, as observed by a dpa reporter.

According to an employee at the Rewe supermarket, the hostage is a female employee of the store. “She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the 22-year-old told several journalists.

When asked by the German Press Agency, the police neither confirmed nor denied the man's account. A police spokesperson said he could not comment on the matter. “It is an ongoing operation.”