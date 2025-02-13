The Bernese High Court will announce the verdicts in the biker trial today, Thursday. The cantonal police will be deploying a large contingent to ensure that things remain peaceful around the Amthaus in Bern.

The Bernese High Court will announce the verdicts in the rocker trial today, Thursday.

The trial revolves around a bloody feud in Belp in 2019 in which several people were seriously injured.

The trial before the regional court ended with 17 guilty verdicts.

Six rockers contested their conviction for brawling.

Five are hoping for an acquittal from the high court - the sixth man is hoping for a lighter sentence.

The cantonal police are deploying a large contingent to ensure that the area around the Amthaus in Bern remains peaceful.

Members of the rival motorcycle clubs Bandidos and Hells Angels are expected in the courtroom for the sentencing. They were able to avoid each other on the individual days of the trial.

Several defense attorneys had requested that the rockers be excused from appearing at the sentencing. This would minimize the risk of a violent clash between the two camps in Bern. The court rejected this.

Members of the Hells Angels and their lawyers enter the Bern court building for the first trial in June 2022. Image: Keystone

The trial revolves around a bloody feud in Belp in 2019. Several people were seriously injured.

Accused remain consistently silent

A total of six rockers contested their conviction for brawling. Five of them had been sentenced to several months' conditional imprisonment. They are hoping for an acquittal from the High Court. The sixth man is hoping for a lighter sentence.

The questioning before the High Court was also not very productive. The defendants consistently remained silent.

The two Bandidos who were punished most severely in the first instance will not be judged in the current proceedings. One of them waived his right to appeal and is serving an eight-year prison sentence for attempted intentional homicide.

Rubber bullets and water cannon

Although the other has appealed against his conviction for attempted grievous bodily harm, he is currently undergoing inpatient psychiatric treatment. His case will be judged later.

The first trial in May 2022 made headlines across the country. Around 200 members of the two rocker groups rode their motorcycles to Bern. The police used rubber bullets and water cannons to keep the two camps apart.