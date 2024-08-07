Hotel collapsed: people feared under rubble - Gallery Parts of a hotel have collapsed in the wine village of Kröv on the Moselle. Image: dpa Rescue operations have begun at the scene of the accident. Image: dpa According to initial police reports, nine people were feared trapped under the rubble. Image: dpa Hotel collapsed: people feared under rubble - Gallery Parts of a hotel have collapsed in the wine village of Kröv on the Moselle. Image: dpa Rescue operations have begun at the scene of the accident. Image: dpa According to initial police reports, nine people were feared trapped under the rubble. Image: dpa

Parts of a hotel have collapsed in the wine village of Kröv in Rhineland-Palatinate. According to police, nine people could be trapped under the rubble.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A hotel in the wine village of Kröv in Rhineland-Palatinate has partially collapsed.

According to the current state of knowledge, nine people are under the rubble and there is contact with some of them, the police announced on Wednesday morning.

One body has been found. He has not yet been recovered.

According to a report by the SWR radio station, the fire department was initially unable to enter the building due to the acute risk of collapse. Show more

A hotel in the wine village of Kröv in Rhineland-Palatinate has partially collapsed. A body has now been found. He has not yet been rescued. Eight other people are still trapped in the building and some are seriously injured, the police in Trier announced this morning.

The emergency services are in contact with some of those trapped. One of them is a child. It is physically unharmed and they are in contact, said a police spokesperson. Bild" had initially reported on this.

According to the police, one floor of the building in the municipality of Traben-Trarbach collapsed at around 11 p.m. 14 people were in the building at the time, five of whom were able to escape unharmed. 31 residents from the immediate neighborhood had to be evacuated.

Extremely demanding operation

Pictures taken at the scene of the accident during the night show that parts of the multi-storey half-timbered building have collapsed. Concrete rubble lies on the ground. "Due to the extent of the damage, this is an extremely challenging operation, as the building can only be entered by the emergency services with the utmost caution," a police statement said.

Emergency services worked to rescue the people. "Several people were able to leave the building on their own and are being looked after by the emergency services and emergency counselors," it continued. The fire department initially declined to comment when asked. The German radio station SWR had previously reported on the incident in the Bernkastel-Wittlich district.

Derzeit findet ein Großeinsatz in #Kröv statt.

Ein Hotel ist teilweise eingestürzt und es befinden sich noch Personen im Gebäude. Weitere Infos hier: https://t.co/upvNJbnLrY — Polizei Trier (@PolizeiTrier) August 7, 2024

Around 250 helpers, including from the fire department and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), were on site - including special forces and a rescue dog team. Drones are also being used to investigate the scene of the accident.

Pictures of the scene of the accident show that parts of the multi-storey timber-framed building have collapsed. Concrete rubble lies on the ground, and the rescue services arrived with several emergency vehicles.

Acute danger of the building collapsing

According to the SWR report, the fire department was initially unable to enter the building due to an acute risk of collapse. The technical relief organization had set up measuring points in front of the hotel to observe whether there was still movement in the building or whether it could be entered. Neighboring buildings were evacuated due to concerns that other parts of the hotel could collapse and damage adjacent buildings.

It was initially unclear how the partial collapse of the building could have occurred. Neither the police nor the fire department provided any information. According to the police, residents called the emergency services at around 10.55 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

dpa