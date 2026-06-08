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Swiss guests in particular Hotel industry with record overnight stays in the winter season

SDA

8.6.2026 - 09:02

The Swiss hotel industry can look back on a record winter season. Strong demand from domestic guests was the main reason for the record number of overnight stays. (symbolic image)
The Swiss hotel industry can look back on a record winter season. Strong demand from domestic guests was the main reason for the record number of overnight stays. (symbolic image)
Keystone

The Swiss hotel industry recorded more overnight stays in winter 2025/26 than ever before. Growth was driven primarily by Swiss guests, while demand slowed noticeably towards the end of the season.

Keystone-SDA

08.06.2026, 09:02

08.06.2026, 09:24

The Swiss hotel industry set a new record in the 2025/26 winter season. From November 2025 to April 2026, the number of overnight stays rose by 1.1 percent year-on-year to 18.75 million. However, momentum slowed towards the end of the season.

Growth in winter was mainly driven by domestic demand, which increased by 1.6% to 9.5 million overnight stays, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday. Foreign demand also increased slightly by 0.5% to 9.3 million.

Demand was particularly strong between December and February. However, a slowdown set in from March onwards with the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East: Overnight stays fell by 5.2% in March and by 0.6% in April. The strongest growth of the season was recorded in December with an increase of 6.8%.

Record number of guests from America

European guests accounted for 5.8 million overnight stays in winter, which corresponds to an increase of 1.8%. Growth came in particular from Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain. Demand from America reached a record level with an increase of 5.5% to 1.8 million overnight stays, with the USA recording the strongest absolute growth.

In contrast, demand from Asia declined significantly. The number of overnight stays fell by 10.1% to 1.4 million. The decline was particularly sharp among guests from India, the Gulf States and South Korea.

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