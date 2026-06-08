The Swiss hotel industry recorded more overnight stays in winter 2025/26 than ever before. Growth was driven primarily by Swiss guests, while demand slowed noticeably towards the end of the season.

The Swiss hotel industry can look back on a record winter season. Strong demand from domestic guests was the main reason for the record number of overnight stays. (symbolic image)

The Swiss hotel industry set a new record in the 2025/26 winter season. From November 2025 to April 2026, the number of overnight stays rose by 1.1 percent year-on-year to 18.75 million. However, momentum slowed towards the end of the season.

Growth in winter was mainly driven by domestic demand, which increased by 1.6% to 9.5 million overnight stays, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday. Foreign demand also increased slightly by 0.5% to 9.3 million.

Demand was particularly strong between December and February. However, a slowdown set in from March onwards with the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East: Overnight stays fell by 5.2% in March and by 0.6% in April. The strongest growth of the season was recorded in December with an increase of 6.8%.

Record number of guests from America

European guests accounted for 5.8 million overnight stays in winter, which corresponds to an increase of 1.8%. Growth came in particular from Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain. Demand from America reached a record level with an increase of 5.5% to 1.8 million overnight stays, with the USA recording the strongest absolute growth.

In contrast, demand from Asia declined significantly. The number of overnight stays fell by 10.1% to 1.4 million. The decline was particularly sharp among guests from India, the Gulf States and South Korea.