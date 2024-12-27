On Friday, a ten-kilometre-long traffic jam formed in front of the Gotthard north portal in the southbound direction. Picture: sda

Festive holiday traffic caused hours-long waiting times at the Gotthard and at car loading stations on Friday. In the early afternoon, a traffic jam ten kilometers long in the southbound direction formed in front of the Gotthard north portal.

The time lost due to the traffic jam between Erstfeld UR and Göschenen UR was around one hour and twenty minutes for travelers, as announced by the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) on the short message service X. At around 11.00 a.m., the traffic jam between Wassen and Göschenen in the canton of Uri was only around one kilometer long.

While it remained gray under the fog in many places in the lowlands, the mountains had the best winter sports weather with sunshine and good visibility. Thousands of people were drawn to the mountains.

The waiting time at the car loading station in Realp UR on the Furka into Valais was two hours at times. In Graubünden, drivers on the way from Prättigau (Selfranga) to Engadin (Sagliains) had to wait up to 90 minutes for the car transport.

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) had warned of "considerable traffic restrictions and increased congestion" over the Christmas period and at the turn of the year. SBB is also running more trains on the main routes and to popular leisure and vacation destinations over the holidays.

Train line over Oberalp Pass reopens

There was good news for travelers on the Oberalp Pass between Uri and Graubünden: The train line there from Andermatt UR to Disentis GR, which has been interrupted since Monday, is to reopen continuously from Saturday. According to the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway, trains will run according to schedule from the start of operations.

After heavy snowfall, a Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn train got stuck in a switch in Tschamut GR on Monday. As a result, no more trains were able to run between the top of the pass and Dieni GR.

The railroad company explained the long interruption to the line by stating that the recovery of the three-part composition and the repair of the points were time-consuming.