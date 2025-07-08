  1. Residential Customers
Two regions particularly affected House prices are rising sharply again

SDA

8.7.2025 - 09:33

The price of a house is rising sharply again. (symbolic image)
The price of a house is rising sharply again. (symbolic image)
Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

The dream of owning your own four walls is becoming increasingly expensive in Switzerland. In the second quarter of 2025, prices for owner-occupied residential property rose sharply once again.

Keystone-SDA

08.07.2025, 09:33

This is according to the transaction price index published by Raiffeisen Switzerland on Tuesday. Single-family homes were 1.5 percent more expensive than in the previous quarter, according to Raiffeisen. Condominiums also became more expensive with an increase of 1.8%.

Compared to the second quarter of 2024, single-family homes thus cost a whopping 5.2% more and condominiums 4.9% more.

Southern Switzerland and Central Switzerland in the lead

Single-family homes in southern Switzerland (+7.2%) and central Switzerland (+7.0%) recorded the strongest price increases compared to the previous year, the report continues. In western Switzerland (+2.1 %) and around Lake Geneva (+0.2 %), on the other hand, house prices rose only slightly.

Prices for condominiums rose the most year-on-year in Central Switzerland (+5.9 %) and Eastern Switzerland (+4.8 %). In north-western Switzerland (-0.1 %), on the other hand, prices for condominiums fell slightly compared to the previous year.

High price increases in vacation regions

At 4.4%, house prices rose the most in urban municipalities within a year. In contrast, they rose the least in rural communities (+3.0%).

In the condominium segment, tourist municipalities (+4.1%) recorded the strongest price increases. Prices for condominiums also increased in rural areas within a year. However, according to Raiffeisen, the price momentum here was the weakest at 0.5%.

The Raiffeisen Transaction Price Index is published quarterly at the beginning of each new quarter. It measures the price development of owner-occupied residential property in Switzerland based on change of ownership data from Raiffeisen and the Swiss Real Estate Datapool (SRED).

