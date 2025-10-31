The Austrian ski brand Atomic is suspected of illegal price fixing. KEYSTONE

Several raids on ski manufacturers are stirring up the Austrian alpine scene at the start of the season. Antitrust concerns on the part of the EU led to house searches at Atomic, Blizzard and Fischer Sports.

Tobias Benz

A bang in the Austrian ski scene: well-known manufacturers have been targeted by European anti-trust watchdogs - and have received a visit from the authorities.

Due to antitrust concerns, the EU has initiated searches at three major Austrian manufacturers, as reported by the Austrian press agency APA last week. Blizzard, Atomic and Fischer are affected.

There is a possible suspicion of illegal price fixing in the European market. The EU investigators were accompanied by officials from the relevant national competition authority.

The Swiss manufacturer Stöckli, however, is not on the list of companies investigated, according to a report in "Blick". The traditional Lucerne-based company, with which ski star Marco Odermatt recently extended his equipment contract until 2030, can therefore concentrate fully on the start of the season.

Tough penalties loom

If the allegations prove to be true, the three manufacturers could face drastic penalties. This is because the EU can confiscate up to ten percent of their global annual turnover. The parent companies of Blizzard Atomic are likely to face fines in the hundreds of millions. In addition, there are possible claims for damages from aggrieved customers.

However, the Commission emphasizes that the measures do not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the guilt of the companies and do not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Such proceedings can take a long time, depending on the cooperation of the parties involved.

