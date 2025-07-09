Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse until 2020, has lodged an appeal with the Zurich High Court. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

The former housekeeper of former CS CEO Tidjane Thiam is on trial before the Zurich High Court on Wednesday. She has been charged with blackmailing Thiam. The first instance acquitted the 43-year-old.

The housekeeper is accused of trying to discredit her former boss at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in order to extort money from him.

On March 2, 2021, she sent his assistant an email to this effect. From the Romanian's point of view, Thiam still owed her money. She saw the amount of CHF 587,000 as a settlement payment. According to the accusation, she wanted to discredit Thiam as a bad employer with the IOC and trade unions. Thiam is a member of the IOC.

Thiam informed the IOC

The Romanian testified at the Meilen District Court that she had never had any vacations and that her work was very stressful. The email was triggered by an argument with Thiam's partner. She is said to have verbally abused her, even though she had turned up for work at the villa in Herrliberg at 5 a.m. on a Sunday as an emergency.

The Meilen District Court did not consider the 43-year-old's actions to be attempted coercion or blackmail. Thiam had informed the IOC himself and obviously did not expect any disadvantage from the threat, according to the ruling.

The public prosecutor's office accepted the acquittal and did not lodge an appeal. Thiam therefore bears the entire risk in terms of costs if he is acquitted again.