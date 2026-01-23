Although inflation in Switzerland remains relatively low, many everyday expenses continue to rise. Housing, health insurance, transportation, and travel, in particular, are placing an increasing strain on many households’ budgets.

Here's what it's all about Many everyday expenses in Switzerland rose last year.

Housing, health insurance, travel, and transportation, in particular, are placing a greater financial burden on households.

Reasons include, among others, a housing shortage, higher healthcare costs, rising commodity prices, and higher energy and operating costs.

Despite generally low inflation, consumers today have to pay more for many goods and services. Summary created with

Whether it's housing, at the supermarket checkout, or on vacation: Although overall inflation in Switzerland has remained relatively low, many everyday expenses have risen noticeably over the past year.

Rent, health insurance premiums, travel, and transportation, in particular, are putting a strain on many households’ budgets. Here’s an overview of where consumers are having to dig deeper into their pockets these days—and the reasons behind the higher prices.

Housing

Anyone looking for an apartment in Switzerland has been facing rising rents for months. As early as 2025, asking rents began to rise in many areas. This trend continued into the first months of 2026. Depending on the region, rents are now about two to four percent higher than they were a year ago. For newly listed apartments, the increase was in some cases even significantly higher.

The main reason is the ongoing housing shortage. Especially in cities and metropolitan areas, the demand for housing far exceeds the supply. At the same time, following increases in the reference interest rate in recent years, landlords in many places have been able to charge higher rents. Added to this are rising costs for maintenance, renovations, and mortgages.

The Federal Office for Housing (BWO) continues to describe the housing market as tight. The Womo Price Index, calculated by Comparis in collaboration with ETH Zurich also shows that the costs of housing and mobility in May 2026 were already 1.7 percent higher than the previous year’s figure, rising significantly faster than general inflation.

Health

Hardly any other expense weighs as heavily on Swiss households as health insurance premiums. At the end of September 2025, the Federal Office of Public Health announced the health insurance premiums for 2026. For many insured individuals, this meant yet another increase in costs. As of January 1, 2026, insured individuals are paying, on average, 4.4 percent more in premiums than in the previous year.

There are several reasons for this trend. The population is aging and requires more medical care. At the same time, more and more new medications and treatment methods are being used, which are often significantly more expensive than previous therapies. Outpatient treatments have also been on the rise for years.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health, healthcare costs have been rising faster than general inflation for years. As a result, these higher expenses are regularly reflected in health insurance premiums. While a comparison of health insurance plans and insurance models can help you save on premiums, it does nothing to change the overall trend of rising healthcare costs.

Food

When shopping at Migros and other retailers, inflation last year was lower than in many neighboring countries. However, rising commodity prices were already making themselves felt by the end of 2025. By early 2026, these higher purchase prices were increasingly affecting Swiss retailers as well. This is also shown by the analysis from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Coffee, in particular, became more expensive. This was due to poor harvests in Brazil and Vietnam. At the same time, the price of cocoa reached historic highs in early 2026 after harvests in Ghana and Ivory Coast were lost due to extreme weather and plant diseases. The higher commodity prices drove up the cost of chocolate and other cocoa products, among other things.

Fruit and vegetables also became more expensive in some cases during the spring of 2026. In June 2026, the Federal Statistical Office reported rising prices for fruit and stem vegetables.

Mobility

Anyone who drives regularly felt the direct impact of last year’s geopolitical tensions. The trend was particularly evident in fuel prices. After Israel and Iran escalated their military attacks in June 2026, the price of oil rose sharply within a few days. Traders feared that key transportation routes in the Middle East might be disrupted.

The effects were also evident at Swiss gas stations shortly thereafter. According to Comparis, gasoline and diesel prices rose by as much as 12.7 percent year-over-year at times. The price of heating oil rose even more sharply, up 37.1 percent from the previous year.

Once the situation on the oil markets had stabilized again, fuel prices fell in some cases. Nevertheless, they were among the biggest factors driving up costs for Swiss households in early summer.

Travel

After years of travel restrictions, the desire to go on vacation remains as strong as ever. However, this high demand comes at a price. Package tours and airline tickets became about two to six percent more expensive last year, depending on the destination.

Several factors are at play. Airlines are struggling with higher operating costs and, at times, more expensive jet fuel. Hotels are having to pay more for staff, energy, and food. At the same time, many popular vacation destinations remain in high demand.

Travel during school breaks or to popular Mediterranean summer destinations, in particular, has become more expensive. However, those who are flexible with their travel plans or book early can often still save money.

According to Comparis, travel is now one of the leisure sectors experiencing the sharpest price increases.

Tourism

Not only travel, but also lodging is more expensive. Hotel rates rose by an average of two to five percent last year.

While the Swiss hotel industry is benefiting from high occupancy rates, its expenses are also rising. Higher wages, increased energy costs, and more expensive food are driving up the cost of operating hotels. Many hotels are passing on at least some of these additional costs to their guests.

This price trend is also reflected in the national index of consumer prices published by the Federal Statistical Office. Especially in popular vacation destinations and cities, travelers today often have to dig deeper into their pockets than they did a year ago.

Construction and Renovation

Anyone building a house or renovating an apartment should continue to expect higher costs. The cost of contractor services rose by about two to four percent last year.

Although prices for some building materials have stabilized somewhat following the sharp increases of recent years, many types of construction work remain expensive. The main reasons for this are higher wages in the construction industry, as well as increased costs for technical installations and various building materials.

According to the Federal Office for Housing, demand for construction and renovation work remains high. The Federal Statistical Office also indicates in the Construction Price Index that price levels have stabilized at a comparatively high level.

For homeowners, this means that anyone planning major renovations should carefully compare quotes and set aside sufficient financial reserves.