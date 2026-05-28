The housing shortage is real. A new survey shows that more and more people are afraid of losing their home. Immoscout24

The housing shortage is becoming a reality for many Swiss people: almost one in three recently had difficulty finding a home. Experts warn against the wrong solutions.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than half of the population feels there is a housing shortage in Switzerland.

Young adults and people in cities in particular are struggling to find suitable living space.

Many are turning to affordable housing and cooperatives as a solution.

According to Comparis, 20 percent of adults are now worried about losing their home. Experts also see this as a problem for security and quality of life. Show more

A well-known issue is becoming increasingly acute: the housing shortage. More than half of the population is convinced that there is a fundamental housing shortage in Switzerland. This was revealed by a Comparis survey. This perception is particularly strong in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. In Ticino, the situation is viewed much less critically. "The housing shortage is much less pronounced in Italian-speaking Switzerland than in the other language regions," says expert Harry Büsser.

Many people feel the situation directly. 29 percent of those surveyed have had difficulty finding or keeping a suitable apartment in the last 24 months. The figure is 32 percent in cities and 25 percent in rural areas.

Young adults are particularly affected: in the 18 to 35 age group, the figure is 44%. At the same time, 20 percent are currently worried about losing their home. "Housing shortages are no longer just an issue for people who want to move," says Büsser. "If one in five adults is afraid of losing their home, it's fundamentally about security, predictability and ultimately quality of life."

"It doesn't solve the basic problem"

When it comes to proposals to combat the housing shortage, the promotion of affordable housing and cooperative housing receive the highest approval in the form of a score on a scale of 1 to 5.

Many of the solutions focus on affordable housing. The promotion of affordable housing and cooperatives received a score of 3.8, followed by rent caps and cost control at 3.7. 27 percent see high return expectations from investors as the main problem.

Büsser says: "It is not surprising that affordable housing and cooperatives score so well." At the same time, he warns: "But it doesn't solve the basic problem if too few apartments are being built overall. You can't permanently redistribute shortages. You have to reduce it first."

Limits to subsidies and rent caps

State intervention also has its limits. "Subsidized housing always sounds good," says Büsser, but there is a risk that the most needy do not always benefit. In addition, state subsidies could crowd out private investment.

He takes a similar view of rent caps: "If regulation puts a strong brake on investment in new buildings, this tends to exacerbate the shortage in the medium term." His conclusion: "You can pretend that shortages can simply be regulated away with price caps, but if building is less worthwhile, there is often even less new supply in the end."

"Immigration only becomes a housing shortage"

Other measures have mixed results. Financial incentives against vacancies received a score of 3.6. "The lever against housing shortages remains more new construction," says Büsser. Limiting immigration comes in at 3.5. 40 percent see this as a cause of the housing shortage. Büsser qualifies: "Immigration only becomes a housing shortage if the supply does not grow with it." Although less immigration would relieve the situation, it would also create new problems.

Less popular are effective measures such as densification (3.2) or looser building regulations (3.1). "The more effective measures in particular are often less popular," says Büsser. Restrictions for foreign buyers are also viewed rather critically (3.2). "However, their effect on the housing shortage is likely to be limited or even negative," he warns.

It is striking that structural causes are hardly recognized. Only 9 percent see too much regulation as a problem, 8 percent the lack of new builds. "The population sees the congestion on the housing market, but not the red lights that cause it," explains Büsser. His conclusion: "The most important way out is to build more where a particularly large number of people want to live."