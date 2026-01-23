As the conflict in the Red Sea escalates, the Yemeni Houthi militia has, according to its own statements, fired on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. In a video message, Yahya Sari, a military spokesman for the Iran-backed militia, said they had attacked facilities belonging to the state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco in the cities of Jizan and Yanbu with dozens of missiles and drones.

According to the report, these were retaliatory strikes in response to attacks by the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen. The coalition had announced that, in response to another attack on a Saudi-flagged ship in the Red Sea, it had struck “legitimate military targets” in the Yemeni province of Hudaida. The Houthis had vowed retaliation against the neighboring kingdom.

The Iranian broadcaster Press TV also reported on Houthi attacks overnight in Jizan and Yanbu. The Saudi Arabian government has not yet commented on the matter.

Yemeni broadcaster reports attacks on the Houthis

Yemen TV reported, however, that airstrikes had been carried out on Houthi positions in the Yemeni provinces of Marib and Al-Jawf on Saturday. The broadcaster, which is allied with the Yemeni government, did not specify who had carried out the strikes. The Houthis did not initially comment on the matter.

In 2014, the Shiite militia gradually overran the north and other parts of Yemen, plunging the impoverished country on the Arabian Peninsula into a civil war. Saudi Arabia is fighting the Houthis alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Fears of the Middle East Conflict Escalating

Last Monday, the militia declared a “blockade” on maritime traffic bound for Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, it claimed responsibility for attacks on two Saudi oil tankers. On Friday, there was also an attack on a ship flying the Saudi flag.

The mutual attacks are fueling concerns about a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, which has gripped the region since the start of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

The sea route from Asia to Europe runs through the Red Sea and the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen, passing through the Suez Canal. Bab al-Mandab (“Gate of Tears” or “Gate of Lamentations”) lies to the west of the peninsula, while the Strait of Hormuz—where attacks on oil tankers and other merchant ships have occurred repeatedly during the Iran War—lies to the east.