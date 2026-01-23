Following airstrikes by a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthi militia vowed retaliation against the neighboring kingdom. The attacks on civilian targets would “not go unpunished,” the Saba news agency—controlled by the Shiite militia—quoted from their statement on the Telegram platform. The deterrent message was clear: escalation would be met with escalation.

According to the Iranian broadcaster Press TV, the Houthis launched counterattacks overnight in several areas of Saudi Arabia. The report stated that there were explosions in the port city of Yanbu, among other places. The coastal city of Jizan is also said to have been attacked with missiles. Shortly thereafter, the Saudi Arabian Civil Defense stated on Platform X that the danger in Yanbu had passed.

A New Front in the Middle East Conflict

The escalation marks a new front in the Middle East conflict that has gripped the region since the start of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in February. In addition to Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the situation in the Red Sea is now also coming to a head. In response to the renewed shelling of a Saudi-flagged ship in the Red Sea, the Saudi-led coalition attacked “legitimate military targets” in the Yemeni province of Hudaida, as coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on X. Media outlets close to the Houthis reported attacks in the port city of Hudaida.

Facilities belonging to the state-owned telecommunications company in Hudaida were reportedly hit, as was Kamaran Island. Other reports also mentioned attacks on the port, which Al-Maliki denied. However, residents told the German Press Agency (DPA) of several airstrikes and explosions in the vicinity of the port. They said flames and thick clouds of smoke had risen. A television station close to the Houthis described the attacks as “Saudi Arabian aggression.”

Another Attack on a Ship in the Red Sea

Earlier, the hull of the Saudi-flagged vessel “NCC Masa” had sustained minor damage in the attack in the Red Sea, according to the Saudi state news agency SPA, citing a source in the transportation authority. The Saudi Arabian oil tanker “Encelia” had already been attacked early Thursday morning. The Shiite Houthis claimed responsibility for two attacks on oil tankers belonging to the Sunni kingdom.

The Saudi-led coalition accuses the militia of “maritime terrorism.” The conflict between the Houthis and the regional power had recently escalated once again. On Monday, the Houthis announced a “blockade” against Saudi Arabian ships—about a week after a new confrontation with the neighboring kingdom, with which the militia has been at war for more than ten years. The militia did not initially comment on the latest attack on a ship.

By imposing a blockade on Saudi Arabian oil shipments through the Red Sea and firing on ships, the Houthis aim to effectively cut off a second sea route: the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean and, along with the Strait of Hormuz, ranks among the world’s most important shipping lanes.

While the Strait of Hormuz is located in the east of the Arabian Peninsula—where attacks on oil tankers and other merchant ships have occurred repeatedly during the Iran War—Bab al-Mandab (“Gate of Tears” or “Gate of Lamentations”) is located in the west of the peninsula. The maritime route from Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal passes through this strait. It has become increasingly important as an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz, particularly for Saudi Arabian oil exports.

Fears of the Iran War Escalating

The Houthi militia controls primarily the north of Yemen and large parts of the western coast along the Red Sea. From there, it can use its missiles, drones, and cruise missiles to attack ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. There is therefore concern that, in the event of a further escalation in the Iran conflict between Washington and Tehran, the Houthis could bring shipping traffic through the Suez Canal to a standstill with their attacks.

Earlier this month, the militia accused Saudi Arabia of attacking the airport in the capital, Sanaa, to prevent the arrival of an Iranian aircraft. Saudi Arabia stated that the militia later attacked the kingdom. The attacks marked the first major clashes between the Saudis and the Houthis since a ceasefire took effect in 2022.

No political solution in sight so far

In 2014, the Shiite militia gradually overran northern Yemen and other parts of the country, plunging the impoverished nation on the Arabian Peninsula into a civil war. Saudi Arabia is fighting the militia alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Efforts to reach a political solution have so far failed.

Should new heavy fighting break out between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, the war in Iran could spread to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. That, in turn, could also lead to Pakistan—which has so far acted as a mediator in the Iran war—being drawn into the conflict as well. Pakistan has maintained a military alliance with Saudi Arabia since last year.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the Houthis and their ally Iran on Thursday with retaliation if the militia attacks ships again. “Should they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran accountable, as the Houthis are acting as Iran’s proxies,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. He announced “severe military penalties against Iran and, of course, against the Houthis themselves.”

Trump: We're Still in Talks with Iran

A day later, Trump told reporters at the White House that the U.S. was currently continuing talks with Iran. He did not specify whether these were direct talks or whether communication was taking place through intermediaries. “We’re talking to various people,” Trump simply said.

According to the *Wall Street Journal*, the U.S. president has become increasingly skeptical in recent days about whether negotiations with Iran can truly lead to a lasting peace. The U.S. newspaper quoted a high-ranking government official as saying that Trump believes Iran only understands military force. The president sees few good options other than continuing the airstrikes.

The U.S., together with Israel, had launched the war in late February, during which significant tensions between the allies came to light. On Tuesday, Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.