The Houthi militia, allied with Iran, is threatening attacks and has announced a “blockade” against Saudi ships. This could put further pressure on global trade; after all, the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen is just as important a trade route as the Strait of Hormuz.

A New Front in the War with Iran Houthi militia plans to block the Red Sea—the next strait is at risk of collapsing

Here's what it's all about The Houthi militia in Yemen, which is allied with Iran, has announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

The blockade “against the criminal Saudi Arabian enemy” is based on the principle of “an eye for an eye” and takes effect immediately, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sari said in a video message.

Bad news for global trade: The strait in the Red Sea is just as important to shipping as the Strait of Hormuz. Summary created with

The Iran-aligned Houthi militia in Yemen has once again threatened attacks in the region and announced a “blockade” against Saudi ships. A “ban on shipping” is now in effect for Saudi Arabia, said Houthi military spokesman Jahja Sari in a video message. The blockade “against the criminal Saudi Arabian enemy” is based on the principle of “an eye for an eye.” The Houthis are also “fully prepared for all options,” he said, referring to possible new attacks.

The Houthi rebels aim to “punish” their arch-enemy, Saudi Arabia, through this action. According to the military spokesman, this is a response to the “unjust and oppressive siege of our beloved people by Saudi Arabia,” which has been ongoing for nearly twelve years.

In the war between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, an informal ceasefire has been in place since 2022. However, following a new clash a week ago, there are fears that the war could flare up again.

Saudi Arabia's blockade by air, land, and sea

Saudi Arabia entered the civil war in 2015 and imposed an air, sea, and land blockade with the stated goal of preventing arms smuggling to the Houthis. In practice, however, the blockade is also a means of waging economic warfare to exert pressure on the Houthis and control which goods enter the country. This primarily affects the civilian population, more than 22 million of whom are dependent on humanitarian aid.

In early June, the Houthis had already announced a “complete blockade” of Israeli shipping in the Red Sea and, at the same time, once again claimed responsibility for an attack on Israel. Since then, there have been several incidents involving ships off the coast of Yemen. However, there have been no major attacks like those carried out by the militia starting in 2023.

From Yemen, the Houthis control the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which, together with the Strait of Hormuz, is one of the world's most important sea lanes.