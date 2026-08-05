The Houthi militia in Yemen claims to have once again attacked a Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden. The ship was hit and forced to turn back, military spokesman Yahya Sari said on Telegram. The claims could not be independently verified at this time. Saudi Arabia has not yet commented.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) had previously reported an explosion near a tanker off the coast of Yemen. The ship’s captain reportedly heard a loud explosion in the immediate vicinity of the tanker southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden.

All crew members are unharmed and safe. There are no reports of environmental damage so far. The relevant authorities are investigating the incident.

In the wake of the war with Iran, the conflict between the militia and Saudi Arabia—which had recently been suspended—has flared up again. The Houthi militia in Yemen, which is allied with Iran, has once again claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Saudi tankers in the Red Sea.

Due to the attacks, there are fears that the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait could effectively be closed. The strait lies on the shortest maritime route between Asia and Europe, which runs through the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, and the Suez Canal. In normal times, about ten percent of global maritime trade passes through Bab al-Mandab (“Gate of Tears”). The Houthis had already severely disrupted global trade with attacks in the region beginning in 2023.