A high-rise building in the middle of Porto Alegre, a daring idea - and a skate pro who dares to do something that has never been done before. Watch the video to see if it works.

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Porto Alegre, the façade of the Centro Administrativo Fernando Ferrari has been transformed into an 85-metre-high skate ramp.

Red Bull has thus fulfilled a long-cherished dream of the local skate scene.

The project also brings long-term benefits: two permanent skate ramps in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. Show more

For decades, the façade of the Centro Administrativo Fernando Ferrari in Porto Alegre has been the unofficial dream of the skate scene. Now Red Bull has turned it into reality.

To ensure that the run is safe and controlled, it takes place without an audience. Safety, technical and production teams are on site.

More than just a stunt

What comes across as a spectacular moment also has a long-term effect: Red Bull announced the construction of two permanent skate ramps in the state of Rio Grande do Sul - financed at no cost to the public purse.

Governor Eduardo Leite had emphasized that the project would put the state's sport, tourism and culture in the international spotlight.

Porto Alegre itself can look back on a lively scene that has its roots in the 1980s and is visible today in parks such as the "IAPI" or squares such as the "Parque Marinha".

If you want to see how skate legend and Mhytos - Sandro "Mineirinho" Dias and high-rise ramp - meet, then watch the video.

