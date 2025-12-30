Trump's long arm reaches as far as the Panama Canal: The demolition of a Chinese monument shows how far Washington's pressure reaches - and how it even influences local authorities abroad in their decisions.

Christian Thumshirn

Near the entrance to the Panama Canal, local authorities in the municipality of Arraiján have had a Chinese monument demolished.

The monument, erected in 2004, was intended to honor the friendship between Panama and China and the contribution of the Chinese-born population.

The move came as a surprise and was immediately met with harsh criticism - partly because it comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is openly threatening to bring the strategically important canal back under American control. He accuses Beijing of exerting too much influence on the operation of the waterway.

When global politics strike locally

Officially, the municipality justified the demolition with alleged structural damage and a security risk.

However,Panama's President José Raúl Mulino clearly disagreed and described the demolition as "barbaric" and "unforgivable".

China also reacted indignantly: Ambassador Xu Xueyuan called the demolition a serious blow to bilateral relations and an insult to around 300,000 Panamanians of Chinese descent.

The case illustrates the extent to which geopolitical tensions surrounding the Panama Canal are now filtering down to the local level.

