A ring of rainbow colors around the sun: this is a solar halo. This phenomenon is rare and has a very magical effect. Watch the video to find out how a halo can form in the sky and where it occurs.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A solar halo is a ring that can be seen in the sky and forms around the sun.

The halo often has rainbow colors.

The phenomenon is rare. Show more

Are you one of the lucky people who have spotted a solar halo in the sky? The halo is a ring that appears around the sun and can sometimes even be seen in rainbow colors. This phenomenon occurs rather rarely and can be a harbinger of a warm front.

Want to know more about the solar halo? Why does it occur at all and where does it occur? Then watch the blue News video.

