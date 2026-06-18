German fans at the DFB team’s World Cup match in Houston. File photo: dpa

A doctored AI image is causing a stir: It depicts a German soccer fan as a Hitler lookalike. Now the man in question is speaking out about the macabre incident.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An image is circulating on social media that appears to show a German fan at the World Cup match between Germany and Curaçao who looks like Adolf Hitler.

It is an AI-manipulated image in which the original fan is no longer recognizable, but his son is.

Because the fake image went viral, the German man filed a police report in his home country as well as in the U.S., where he was questioned by the FBI. Show more

A fake image created using artificial intelligence of a supposed Hitler lookalike at the World Cup match between Germany and Curaçao has caused a stir on social media—and left the affected soccer fan in disbelief.

“I just can’t believe it,” said Jan Weitzel, a native of Alsfeld in Hesse, in a report by the radio station hr3. He explained that while he himself was unrecognizable due to the AI editing, his son clearly was.

A viral image circulated on social media after the DFB team’s World Cup opener in Houston. It shows a German fan in the stadium stands whose hairstyle and beard resemble those of Adolf Hitler.

German national Jan Weitzel was digitally outfitted in a Hitler costume using AI: here is a screenshot of a related X post that has been viewed over five million times. blue News has blurred the face of the AI victim’s son as well as those of the other fans and added a “Fake” label. Screenshot: X

“German fans celebrate Kai Havertz’s penalty kick,” reads an English-language post on the X platform, which garnered over a million views.

With a side part and a Hitler mustache

As a fact-check by the German Press Agency revealed, the original celebration scene—which was shown on TV for a few seconds during the broadcast—was manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).

“At first, I didn’t even realize it was getting this much attention,” Weitzel told hr3. He said he ignored it at first. “To me, it’s also completely clear that the image can’t be real.”

The German man in question does indeed bear no resemblance to Hitler. Screenshot: ARD via h3

However, after the image had spread across various platforms, he filed a police report in Germany and the U.S., according to his own statements. As a result, he ended up dealing with the FBI, Weitzel reported. Family and friends also filed reports.

Victim Files a Report

According to Weitzel, the perpetrator is believed to be from the U.S. He himself intends to pursue the matter legally with a good attorney, focusing on media and privacy rights.

Weitzel doesn’t want to let this spoil his enjoyment of the World Cup. On Saturday, he and his son will attend Germany’s second group-stage match against Ivory Coast in Toronto. “We won’t let anyone take that good feeling away from us,” he said. “Staying in good spirits and having fun” is the motto for the remaining days in North America, despite the incident.

The image manipulation was confirmed by an analysis using SynthID, an invisible digital watermark that providers such as Google and OpenAI use to label AI-generated content produced by their tools.

AI image contains a digital watermark from OpenAI

“This content was generated using OpenAI tools,” the message reads when the image is uploaded to OpenAI’s own verification tool. “We have detected a SynthID watermark originating from OpenAI.”

A video based on the fake footage was also created using AI. It depicts the scene as an animation in which some of the fans extend their right arms in a Nazi salute.

Scene from the AI video on X, in which German fans are portrayed as Nazis performing the Hitler salute in the U.S. Screenshot: X

Typical AI errors, such as the randomly fluctuating seconds count in the game time display, indicate that this clip was also generated using AI.