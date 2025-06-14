What allows sharks to glide through water should also help airplanes fly more efficiently in the future: The start-up MicroTau wants to use riblet foils to reduce air resistance - and significantly reduce CO₂ emissions.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you MicroTau has developed a film that is modeled on sharkskin to reduce the air resistance of aircraft.

It saves fuel, reduces emissions and is easy to apply to existing aircraft.

Tests show efficiency gains and applications are planned. Show more

What do sharks have to do with airplanes? At first glance, not much - but an Australian start-up is proving the opposite: MicroTau has developed a technology that could make air travel quieter, cleaner and more efficient. The trick? A wafer-thin, transparent film inspired by the fascinating surface of shark skin.

This so-called "riblet film" mimics the tiny ridges on the skin of sharks, which help them to swim particularly smoothly through the water. Applied to airplanes, this means less air resistance, lower fuel consumption - and therefore lower emissions. The film can be stuck onto existing aircraft like a sticker.

The high-tech film is causing a stir worldwide - MicroTau is already working with heavyweights such as Delta Airlines, the US Air Force and the Spanish airline Vueling.

More on the topic