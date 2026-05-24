Aperol has been around for over 100 years. IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie

As soon as the sun comes out, even briefly, there is a glass of Aperol Spritz on almost every table. But how did the drink become a real cult drink? blue News visited the place where it all began.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aperol was developed in Padua in 1919 by the Barbieri brothers, who were inspired by botanical ingredients to create a light aperitif.

The drink owes its global breakthrough above all to Campari's clear marketing strategy, which positioned the Aperol Spritz as a central product and targeted a young target group.

Thanks to modern staging and social media, it has become a symbol of summer and Italian joie de vivre. Show more

At first glance, Padua looks like a typical small Italian town: narrow streets, beautiful houses, lively squares. And as is so often the case in Italy, there are glasses of a bright orange drink, an Aperol Spritz, on the tables.

But something is different here. Because this is where it all began: Aperol was invented in Padua, around 40 kilometers from Venice, in 1919.

Hardly any other drink is as synonymous with sun, summer and the Italian way of life as the Aperol Spritz. But how does a drink actually become such a symbol?

The inventors tinkered with the recipe for seven years

Let's start at the very beginning: brothers Silvio and Luigi Barbiere took over their father's successful spirits business and decided to create a new drink.

Padua is home to one of the oldest and most important botanical gardens in the world. Thousands of plants from different regions are cultivated there. It is a place for observation, study and experimentation. This is exactly where the two brothers found their inspiration. They spent seven years tinkering with the perfect recipe.

The result: a mixture of rhubarb, gentian, cinchona bark and a secret herbal composition. Aperol was born.

In Padua, in a pop-up, you can read about the history of Aperol. zvg

The name "Aperol" is derived from the French "apéro", a colloquial term for aperitif. As one of the brothers, Silvio, lived in France for a long time, the idea of an aperitivo drink also arose under this influence.

"Spritz" was added by the Austrians

In 1919, the brothers presented Aperol for the first time at the international trade fair in Padua. Right from the start, they invested heavily in marketing and drew attention to their product with eye-catching posters.

Aperol was first presented in this hall in Padua in 1919. blue News/ Lea Oetiker

The drink experienced its big breakthrough after the First World War. It was mainly young people from Venice and Padua who drank it. Fun fact: Aperol was drunk neat back then. Austrian soldiers found Italian wine too strong and mixed it with water or foam.

Italian bartenders took up this idea in the 1950s and combined the spritz with bitter liqueurs such as Aperol, resulting in the now famous "Aperol Spritz".

International fame through Campari

In 2003, the company was finally sold to Campari for 150 million euros. Campari is still a family business today, founded by Gaspare Campari. Its best-known product is the bitter-sweet liqueur of the same name.

After the takeover, a new strategy was needed to successfully position Aperol. The result: variants such as the already mixed Aperol Soda or Aperol Sour are removed from the range and the focus is only on the Aperol Spritz. A single product is easier to market.

Campari is also realigning its target group. Young adults between the ages of 25 and 34 are being targeted. To make the drink appear more premium, the price is being increased. And instead of being served in a long drink glass, the Aperol Spritz is now served in a wine glass.

Instead of investing in large advertising campaigns, Campari is focusing on organic growth, as it is known in marketing. In concrete terms, this means that the company is concentrating on trendy districts with popular bars in selected Italian cities. Staff there are specifically trained to prepare the perfect Aperol Spritz.

As soon as the sun shines, the Aperol Spritz can be seen on every table. KEYSTONE

It doesn't take long before the bright orange drinks are everywhere on the tables in the bars and quickly spread throughout the country. The same concept is also used in other countries such as Germany. This is accompanied by classic advertising measures. The result: by 2003, sales had quadrupled compared to the time of the takeover.

When Instagram emerged in 2010, this gave the drink a further boost, as the drink was repeatedly photographed, shared and thus distributed millions of times. Sales tripled by 2019.

Short low during corona

But sales declined in 2020. Corona forced restaurants around the world to close and consumption outside the home came to a virtual standstill. Aperol has to reposition itself and becomes a "living room drink". Campari publishes YouTube instructions on how to easily make the drink at home. The numbers are rising again.

The hype surrounding the "Dolce Vita" drink continues to this day. From festivals to bars to any reasonably sunny outdoor area, it's hard to miss the orange glowing glasses. Anyone who has been skeptical until now should finally give the drink a chance. After all, the weather is crying out for an aperitif(l). Cin cin!

This article was written as part of a press trip to Padua and Venice organized by Aperol.