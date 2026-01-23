Temperatures are rising to well over 30 degrees in many places. Now it’s time to pull out your best tricks: How do you keep your apartment cool, how do you sleep despite the sweltering nights, and what helps you feel more comfortable during the day?

Ice cream or the outdoor pool How are you coping with the extreme heat? We want your tips

Here's what it's all about Switzerland is experiencing several very hot days.

blue News is looking for the best heat-related tips from the community.

Send us your own trick—feel free to include a photo or video. Summary created with

Switzerland is sweltering. During the day, temperatures in many places rise well above 35 degrees, and even at night, it cools down only slightly.

How do you get through the hot days? Do you darken your apartment first thing in the morning, do you sleep with a wet towel, or do you have a completely different secret tip?

How are you coping with the extreme heat? How can you stay cool and comfortable over the next few days? Get in touch with us! Just click the button below. Whatsapp E-Mail

Maybe you also know the best cool spot in your area, a particularly refreshing recipe, or a simple trick for the office, car, or bedroom.

Send us your tip—feel free to include a photo or video. We'll feature the best ideas on blue News.