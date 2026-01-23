KEYSTONE
Temperatures are rising to well over 30 degrees in many places. Now it’s time to pull out your best tricks: How do you keep your apartment cool, how do you sleep despite the sweltering nights, and what helps you feel more comfortable during the day?
Switzerland is sweltering. During the day, temperatures in many places rise well above 35 degrees, and even at night, it cools down only slightly.
How do you get through the hot days? Do you darken your apartment first thing in the morning, do you sleep with a wet towel, or do you have a completely different secret tip?
Maybe you also know the best cool spot in your area, a particularly refreshing recipe, or a simple trick for the office, car, or bedroom.
Send us your tip—feel free to include a photo or video. We'll feature the best ideas on blue News.