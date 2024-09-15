Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro have married. Archivbild: dpa

Three Wimbledon victories, now a third marriage: the former tennis star celebrates his wedding to Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in Portofino on Italy's Mediterranean coast.

Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro have married.

In wedding photos published by "Vogue", the bride can be seen in an off-the-shoulder white dress and veil

Boris Becker wears a cream-colored suit jacket. Show more

Tennis legend Boris Becker is married again. The 56-year-old and his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (34) tied the knot on Saturday. This was confirmed by Becker's lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser to the German Press Agency.

Wedding photos published by "Vogue" show the bride in an off-the-shoulder white dress and veil and the groom in a cream-colored suit jacket - including during the wedding kiss. The wedding ceremony and celebration took place in the coastal town of Portofino on the Italian Riviera.

When she saw the location in February, she "immediately had a vision" of "what our wedding would look like", Monteiro told Vogue in an interview on Thursday. "We looked at each other and we both knew that this would be the place where we would celebrate our big day."

Becker and risk analyst Monteiro, who comes from the African island state of São Tomé and Príncipe, have been a couple for several years. Monteiro had also stood by Becker during a trial in London and the subsequent prison sentence.

First prison, then the altar

Following financial difficulties, the former tennis star had concealed assets worth millions when going to the insolvency administrator. Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and served several months in London, but was released early in December 2022 and deported to Germany. He has also been released from bankruptcy since April.

It is the third marriage for the three-time Wimbledon winner from Leimen near Heidelberg, who now lives in Milan after being forced to leave his adopted home of London.

