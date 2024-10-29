China's most popular tourist destination is relying on an unusual workforce: a pack of robot dogs has recently taken over garbage collection there. But the artificial four-legged friends are not only used for civilian purposes.

"Please don't litter!" a robot can be heard shouting in a video that has gone viral on Chinese social media. "I work very hard every day and don't want to be too tired."

Yes, these four-legged robots can actually talk. But more importantly, they keep Taishan, a sacred mountain that is one of China's most popular tourist destinations, clean.

In 2023, Taishan recorded a record number of visitors: Over 8.6 million people climbed the mountain's ancient stone steps. These visitors generated almost 24,000 tons of waste, as Ma Yufei, head of the area's sanitation department, told the domestic media.

Ideal for rough terrain

The removal of waste is made even more difficult by the steep, rugged paths of the Taishan. For decades, the tourist area has relied on an army of porters to lug the garbage bags down the mountain on foot.

The robots' debut on Taishan attracted a lot of attention on social media, with a related hashtag receiving almost 8 million views.

Not just for civilian use

