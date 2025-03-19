There are valuable metals in the deep sea - their possible extraction is the subject of heated debate. A company will soon be submitting an application for such mining. Watch the video to find out how the project on the seabed is supposed to succeed.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Valuable raw materials such as manganese, cobalt, copper and nickel lie on the seabed of our oceans.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) is currently discussing rules for the extraction of raw materials in the deep sea.

Several countries have spoken out against the start of deep-sea mining in the past - including Switzerland. Show more

In view of an imminent first application for deep-sea mining, the Council of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) in Jamaica is discussing rules for the extraction of raw materials for two weeks. A Canadian company wants to submit the first application for commercial deep-sea mining at the end of June. Dozens of countries and environmental organizations are critical of mining in the little-explored deep sea and are calling for a moratorium.

"No matter what form it takes, deep-sea mining destroys a highly sensitive habitat in the darkest depths of the oceans," said Greenpeace marine expert Daniela von Schaper. "That's why there can be no sustainable set of rules." More countries should take the warnings of scientists seriously and push for a moratorium. Switzerland has also officially spoken out against the start of deep-sea mining.

Deep-sea mining involves, among other things, the extraction of so-called manganese nodules. In some places, these form on the seabed over millions of years and contain raw materials such as manganese, cobalt, copper and nickel, which could be used to produce batteries for electric cars, for example. Studies show dangers for the still little researched ecosystems of the deep sea. In addition, some experts question the necessity of deep-sea mining for the energy transition.

More from the department