The New Zealand government is investigating how the authorities handled the case: Although a man was involved in court proceedings, he was able to keep his children isolated in the wilderness for years.

Tom Phillips disappeared with his three children - then aged five, seven and eight - in New Zealand in December 2021.

In September 2025, the father was shot dead during a robbery and the children were discovered in the forest soon afterwards.

It is now being investigated whether the authorities failed. Show more

A dramatic child abduction has led to a public inquiry in New Zealand. After a father hid his children in a forest for years before he was discovered and shot dead by the police, the government wants to investigate how the authorities handled the case.

The investigation will examine "whether state agencies took all practicable steps to protect the safety and well-being" of the children, Attorney General Judith Collins announced today.

The announcement follows a wave of outrage in New Zealand that the father - despite being embroiled in legal proceedings - managed to escape for years, leaving his children isolated in the wilderness with no education or medical care.

Tom Phillips disappeared in December 2021 with his three children - then aged five, seven and eight - from Marokopa, a small town on New Zealand's North Island.

Investigation will scrutinize authorities

The children were found in a makeshift camp in September this year, hours after their father was shot dead by police following a robbery. A police officer was critically injured in the altercation.

This is how Tom Phillips and his children were found not far from Waitomo in New Zealand. AP

According to a government document, the children have been the subject of family court proceedings since 2018. It is now being investigated whether the authorities did everything they could to prevent the children's disappearance.

Sightings of Phillips, who committed robberies with the children while in hiding, repeatedly located him in the area. The investigation is being led by solicitor Simon Moore, who is due to present a final report by July 2026.

The family had already disappeared once before

There is also criticism because Phillips had previously disappeared with the children. Three months before the family's disappearance in December 2021, Phillips triggered a large-scale search and national headlines when his truck was found on a beach - without any trace of him or the children.

Authorities initially thought the family had drowned until Phillips returned three weeks later and spoke of a camping trip. He was due to stand trial for wasting police resources when he disappeared again with the children - and never returned.

In September, Phillips and one of his children were stopped as they fled after a robbery in Waitomo. The officer was shot at close range by Phillips. He survived, but required a series of surgeries, according to authorities.

Secrecy surrounds the incident

More officers arrived and Phillips was shot. The child who was with him was taken into custody and later helped authorities find the storage area with the other children. Investigators also found weapons there.

Authorities have not provided any information on the current whereabouts of the children, citing their need for protection. Court orders prohibit the media from reporting on certain details of the case. Some media are challenging this in court.

The secrecy surrounding what the authorities knew and what measures they took has further increased calls for an investigation. Questions about the conduct of the authorities have led to heated debates in New Zealand and generated headlines around the world.