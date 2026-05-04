So far, three people have died on the ship. Hans R. Gelderblom/RKI/dpa

Three deaths, several infected people and a ship in quarantine: the outbreak on the "MV Hondius" raises many questions. What is the hantavirus, how is it transmitted - and how great is the danger for us? blue News explains what you need to know now.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three people have died on the expedition ship "MV Hondius" after a suspected hantavirus infection

The focus is on the South American Andes virus, which is the only strain that can potentially be transmitted from person to person.

The risk for Switzerland is considered low, as other, significantly milder virus variants occur here. Show more

Several passengers on the "MV Hondius" suddenly fall seriously ill. Three people die and others are treated. According to the World Health Organization, a total of six people are affected.

The expedition ship is currently anchored off Cape Verde. No one is allowed to disembark. The WHO is investigating the case intensively - also because only one case has been confirmed by laboratory tests so far.

blue News tells you what you need to know now - and what the risk is in Switzerland.

What is the hantavirus anyway?

Hantaviruses are found all over the world and are by no means exotic. They mainly affect rodents such as mice or rats. They often carry the virus for life without becoming ill themselves.

It becomes dangerous for humans when they come into contact with the animals' excrement - for example via dust from dried urine or feces. Infection usually goes unnoticed.

How dangerous is the hantavirus really?

Hantavirus is often transmitted to humans by the bank vole (Clethrionomys glareolus). Kimmo Taskinen/STT-Lehtikuva/dpa

Not every hantavirus is equally dangerous. There are variants circulating in Europe that are usually mild. They usually lead to fever and kidney problems, and mortality is low.

The situation is quite different in South America. There are more aggressive variants that attack the lungs and can be life-threatening. According to experts, the mortality rate is significantly higher.

There is a particular focus on the Andes virus. It is found in South America - exactly where the "Hondius" was previously on the move.

The crucial difference: this strain could be transmitted from person to person under certain conditions. That would be a serious risk for a ship with many people in a confined space.

How does the hantavirus manifest itself?

The virus makes it difficult to trace. The incubation period is often several weeks. Infected people don't notice anything for a long time.

The first signs are similar to flu: fever, headache and aching limbs. Depending on the virus variant, the condition can deteriorate quickly afterwards - either due to kidney problems or severe lung damage.

Outbreaks on cruise ships are not new - but they usually involve noroviruses or other easily transmissible pathogens.

A hantavirus outbreak, on the other hand, is extremely rare. Normally, infection occurs via animals, not other people. This is precisely why the case on the "Hondius" is attracting so much attention.

Can the hantavirus be cured?

The MS Hondius is currently anchored off Cape Verde. IMAGO/Zoonar

There is no specific medication. Nor is a vaccination available in Europe.

Treatment is purely supportive - often in intensive care. It is crucial that those affected receive medical care at an early stage.

Why the case is so unusual

How great is the risk of hantavirus in Switzerland?

There is currently no cause for concern in Switzerland. Other virus variants circulate here that are not transmitted from person to person and are usually mild.

Individual cases do occur, but they remain rare and easily treatable.