Deadly outbreak on a cruise shipThis is how dangerous the hantavirus is for you
Sven Ziegler
4.5.2026
Three deaths, several infected people and a ship in quarantine: the outbreak on the "MV Hondius" raises many questions. What is the hantavirus, how is it transmitted - and how great is the danger for us? blue News explains what you need to know now.
The expedition ship is currently anchored off Cape Verde. No one is allowed to disembark. The WHO is investigating the case intensively - also because only one case has been confirmed by laboratory tests so far.
blue News tells you what you need to know now - and what the risk is in Switzerland.
What is the hantavirus anyway?
Hantaviruses are found all over the world and are by no means exotic. They mainly affect rodents such as mice or rats. They often carry the virus for life without becoming ill themselves.
It becomes dangerous for humans when they come into contact with the animals' excrement - for example via dust from dried urine or feces. Infection usually goes unnoticed.
How dangerous is the hantavirus really?
Not every hantavirus is equally dangerous. There are variants circulating in Europe that are usually mild. They usually lead to fever and kidney problems, and mortality is low.
The situation is quite different in South America. There are more aggressive variants that attack the lungs and can be life-threatening. According to experts, the mortality rate is significantly higher.
There is a particular focus on the Andes virus. It is found in South America - exactly where the "Hondius" was previously on the move.
The crucial difference: this strain could be transmitted from person to person under certain conditions. That would be a serious risk for a ship with many people in a confined space.
How does the hantavirus manifest itself?
The virus makes it difficult to trace. The incubation period is often several weeks. Infected people don't notice anything for a long time.
The first signs are similar to flu: fever, headache and aching limbs. Depending on the virus variant, the condition can deteriorate quickly afterwards - either due to kidney problems or severe lung damage.