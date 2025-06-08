A golden jackal on Sylt - how unusual is that? - Gallery Unusual guest: a jackal on Sylt. Image: dpa The first evidence of this has recently been found in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate. Image: dpa Sheep protect the dykes on Sylt. Image: Lea Sarah Albert/dpa Sheep are easy prey for predators: they are defenceless and their flight reflex is no longer very pronounced. Image: dpa (Archivbild) A golden jackal on Sylt - how unusual is that? - Gallery Unusual guest: a jackal on Sylt. Image: dpa The first evidence of this has recently been found in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate. Image: dpa Sheep protect the dykes on Sylt. Image: Lea Sarah Albert/dpa Sheep are easy prey for predators: they are defenceless and their flight reflex is no longer very pronounced. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

A golden jackal is to be shot for the first time in Germany. The aim is to protect birds, the island's sheep and the dyke. But where does the animal that is up to mischief come from?

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A golden jackal is to be shot on the North Sea island of Sylt - a special permit has already been issued.

Around 20 to 30 hunters tried to find the animal on its nightly forays.

It is unclear how the animal ended up on the North Sea island.

The golden jackal probably came to Sylt via the Hindenburgdamm. Other animals such as deer have already been observed using the railroad embankment. Show more

Jackal hunting on Sylt - it may sound like an April Fool's joke, but it really is happening. Around 20 to 30 hunters are trying to get the animal in front of their rifles on their nightly forays, said Manfred Uekermann, the deputy district hunting master of North Friesland. It would be the first officially authorized and confirmed shooting of a golden jackal in Germany, according to the German Hunting Association (DJV).

Are jackals not only found in the steppe?

In fact, the golden jackal (Canis aureus) is a newcomer to Germany and other European countries - including Switzerland- unlike the wolf, which was once native here before it was wiped out. Golden jackals are particularly common in the Middle East, India and other regions of Asia.

In Europe, golden jackals were originally the only jackal species found here, mainly in the south-eastern Balkans, but are increasingly spreading north and west. In the African savannah lives the black-backed jackal (Canis mesomelas), in Africa south of the Sahara the striped jackal (Canis adustus).

A golden jackal falls into the photo trap in the municipality of Neuenkirch on March 29. Screenshot Kanton Luzern

Why should the jackal die on Sylt?

Golden jackals are specially protected under the Federal Species Protection Ordinance and are not a regularly hunted species in this country. However, the jackal has killed numerous lambs on Sylt. The State Office for the Environment in Schleswig-Holstein then issued an exemption permit under species protection law.

"In this case, there are three important reasons, which is why I am in favor of an exemption from the State Office for the Environment," explained Environment Minister Tobias Goldschmidt (Greens). The aim is to prevent further damage to livestock. The animal also poses a threat to ground nesting birds. "In addition, dyke shepherding is of particular importance for coastal protection."

Sheep are a central element of natural dyke protection in many regions. The short grass cover protects against erosion, as does the soil compaction caused by the animals running around and eating away woody saplings.

Why do jackals kill more lambs than they can eat?

The phenomenon of multiple killing by predators - known as surplus killing - usually occurs when prey animals are fenced in. The sheep on Sylt can neither flee effectively nor defend themselves. Their running around triggers the prey-catching reflex again and again - in the wild, however, the other animals in a herd would disappear once one has been captured.

This phenomenon is also known, for example, from wolves, which can kill many animals in a herd of livestock, or from martens and foxes invading chicken coops. It is also typical for golden jackals to stockpile carcasses that they cannot eat immediately.

Is it certain that a jackal is the culprit?

Yes, sheep and lambs are often killed by free-roaming dogs. However, the fact that a golden jackal is responsible for the 100 or so kills on Sylt since May 19 has been genetically proven by samples. There is also footage taken with a cell phone and wildlife camera.

How did the jackal get to the island?

Probably no one saw it. Sylt is connected to the mainland via the Hindenburgdamm, which runs about eight kilometers through the Wadden Sea and over which the animal presumably walked. Deer and other species are known to use the causeway as a route to the island. However, canine species such as wolves, coyotes and jackals can also swim.

Are there golden jackals everywhere in Germany?

Largely. The first confirmed evidence was in 1997 in southern Brandenburg. In the following years, dozens of sightings followed in more and more federal states, most recently in Rhineland-Palatinate. Total numbers for Germany are not yet known.

According to the Large Carnivore Initiative for Europe (LCIE), the species is spreading in Central, Western and Northern Europe. According to the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu), migratory golden jackals can cover considerable distances of several hundred kilometers in search of new territories. According to LCIE projections, there are now around 150,000 golden jackals living in Europe. By comparison, the wolf population in this region is estimated at 23,000 animals.

Should I be afraid of a golden jackal?

No. The very shy animals avoid contact with humans and are not a danger, not even for adult cattle or horses - but they are for smaller farm animals such as sheep or goats.

Why have I never seen one before?

The wolf's little brother is making its way into new territories largely unnoticed: it is shy, nocturnal and quite easy to mistake for a fox or even a slender dog. Direct observations are rare, most detections are made using photo traps.

How do I recognize such an animal?

The golden jackal owes its name to its often yellow-grey fur coloration. It has a fox-like fluffy tail and weighs around ten kilograms. This makes it larger than a fox and smaller than a wolf, to which it is closely related.

The golden jackal appears more long-legged than a fox and, unlike the latter, usually has a dark rather than a light-colored tail tip. The whining, howling and barking sounds with which the animals communicate are also typical.

How do golden jackals behave and what do they eat?

Golden jackals often live in a family group consisting of the parents and their younger offspring. Older young animals migrate and look for their own territories. Pairs stay together for life.

Their preferred habitat includes wetlands, but the animals adapt well to very different habitats and cultural landscapes. However, they are reluctant to settle in wolf territories: their big brother poses a deadly threat.

Golden jackals are omnivores. They feed on small mammals, amphibians and fish as well as insects, carrion and plant foods such as apples and fruit. A golden jackal sneaks up on its prey like a fox and then leaps at it unexpectedly.