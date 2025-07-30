blue News provides simple explanations of what is behind the dangerous tidal waves, how early warning systems work and why even Swiss lakes can be affected.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the earthquake off Russia's east coast, tsunami waves of up to one meter in height were expected in China

Tsunamis are usually caused by earthquakes under water and can cause great destruction.

There have also been dangerous tsunamis in Europe and in Swiss lakes, such as in Lake Lucerne in 1601.

blue News answers the most important questions about tsunamis. Show more

How does a tsunami occur?

A tsunami is a huge tidal wave. It occurs when large masses of water are suddenly set in motion - usually by a strong earthquake on the seabed. This causes the earth's plates to shift suddenly and the water column above is lifted.

Volcanic eruptions, underwater landslides or even meteorite impacts can also trigger a tsunami - but this happens much less frequently.

The tidal waves travel at speeds of up to 800 kilometers per hour. On the open sea, they are often harmless and barely visible. But when they hit shallow coastal waters, they pile up - sometimes to several dozen meters. Then they can hit land with full force.

How dangerous are tsunamis?

Tsunamis are among the most dangerous natural disasters in the world. The devastating tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004 killed over 230,000 people. In 2011, almost 16,000 people died in Japan - and the Fukushima nuclear disaster occurred.

A tsunami is so dangerous because not just one, but often several tidal waves occur. A single wave can travel several kilometers inland and sweep away houses, cars or trees.

The backflow of water into the sea is also life-threatening: it pulls debris and people out with it. Those who return too soon risk their lives.

How is a tsunami alarm triggered?

Since 2008, there has been a state-of-the-art tsunami warning system in the Indian Ocean, which was co-developed by the Geo Research Center Potsdam, among others.

Pressure sensors on the seabed register changes in water pressure after a seaquake. This data is sent to warning centers via GPS buoys and satellites. There, experts check the strength of the quake and the risk of a tsunami. In the event of imminent danger, an alarm is triggered immediately.

What should you do in the event of a tsunami?

Anyone who is in a risk area - for example on a beach - should act immediately if a warning is issued. Important indications are a strong, prolonged earthquake or a sudden drop in sea level.

In such cases, you should flee quickly to higher ground - on foot, not by car, as roads quickly become congested. If you don't make it in time, you should cling to solid objects.

Important: Even when the first wave has passed - never go back! Tsunamis often come in several waves.

Is there also a risk of tsunamis in Europe or Switzerland?

Yes, tsunamis can also occur in Europe. There is a particular risk in the Mediterranean region - for example in the event of earthquakes off the coast of Algeria. A wave of up to five meters could hit the Côte d'Azur there, as experts report in the 3sat documentary "Tsunami alarm also on Europe's coasts".

Switzerland has also experienced tsunamis - albeit in lakes. The event of September 18, 1601 in Lake Lucerne was particularly impressive. After a severe earthquake in Unterwalden, large landslides occurred under water.

The Lucerne town clerk Renward Cysat reported how a tidal wave was "two halberds high" and swept "1000 steps" inland. Ships were hurled meters ashore, the Reuss was temporarily dry - you could cross it on foot.

In 563, there was also a meter-high tsunami on Lake Geneva. The water surged several meters up to Geneva and caused great damage. Many people and animals lost their lives.