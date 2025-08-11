For her mission, sniffer dog Maple has to wear a protective suit. AP Photo/Mike Householder

An unusual duo is being trained at Michigan State University: The retired police dog Maple is to use her fine nose to track down the dangerous American foulbrood - and thus save entire colonies from extinction.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The retired police dog Maple has learned to sniff out American foulbrood.

The bacterial disease, also known as bee plague, threatens the larvae of bees.

Maple, a nine-year-old English Springer Spaniel dog, also has to wear a protective suit when she is out among the beehives. Show more

Researchers at Michigan State University are relying on a four-legged ally to protect honey bees: the Pollinator Performance Center is developing a training program for dogs to detect American foulbrood with the help of their sensitive noses. The bacterial disease, also known as bee plague, threatens the larvae of bees.

Appearance: Maple. The nine-year-old English springer spaniel dog used to search for corpses in the police force. Now retired, she patiently lets her owner Sue Stejskal put a yellow protective suit on her.

A veil over her head and four little boots are intended to ensure that Maple does not get stung on duty. Just like humans, dogs also need to be protected when working on an active beehive, explains Stejskal. However, it is a little more complicated than that: "You can't buy them from Amazon for dogs. That's why some adjustments and tests had to be made."

Maple can sniff out foulbrood

Stejskal is a graduate of Michigan State University and has been training dogs for law enforcement and other missions for more than a quarter of a century. Maple suffered an injury during an operation in Ontario and has been unable to work as a sniffer dog since last year.

At that very time, Meghan Milbrath, a professor at MSU, was working on a diagnostic and screening tool for diseases in honey bees. A veterinarian who had attended a bee training course put Milbrath in touch with Stejskal.

They met and the plan to use the sniffer noses was born. Maple learned to sniff out American foulbrood. Her training was documented so that dog trainers could use her example to train other dogs to work on beehives.

Maple also sniffed out dead bodies as a police dog. AP Photo/Mike Householder

"This is a cool project"

Maple shows what she has learned during a demonstration. Dressed in her yellow suit, she runs back and forth between beehives. When she notices the scent that has been placed for her, she stops in front of the hive and looks up at Stejskal calmly. "Good girl. Yes," says her owner enthusiastically, before removing Maple's headgear and tossing her a green toy with the Michigan State University logo.

Stejskal realizes that the work they are doing together is important. "It's a cool project," she says. "But I was totally excited because my dog can continue to have joy in her life and continue to work."