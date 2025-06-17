Rainforest trees reveal the traces left behind by long-past rainfall. dpa

The Amazon rainforest in South America is considered the green lung of the earth. Tree rings have now revealed to researchers a noticeable change in rainfall in this globally important region.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A team of researchers has identified changes in rainfall patterns by studying tree rings in the Amazon rainforest, among other things.

Over the last 40 years, rainfall has increased by up to 22 percent in the rainy season, but decreased by up to 13 percent in the dry season.

According to the researchers, the changes are partly natural, but there is clear evidence of the influence of man-made climate change. Show more

The rainforest fluctuates between extremes: In the Amazon, rainfall has changed significantly over the past 40 years. The rainy seasons are becoming wetter and the dry seasons drier, according to a study published in the journal "Communications Earth and Environment".

Since 1980, the amount of precipitation has increased by up to 22 percent in the rainy season and decreased by up to 13 percent in the dry season, report researchers from the Universities of Leeds and Leicester and the Brazilian Amazon Research Institute INPA.

Researchers read the annual rings of two tree species

In the flooded forests of the Amazon, the water leaves clearly visible signs on the tree trunks every year. However, the researchers also looked inside the trees: they examined the oxygen isotopes in the annual rings of two Amazonian tree species (Cedrela odorata and Macrolobium acaciifolium). These isotopes allow conclusions to be drawn about past rainfall and show the extent to which seasonal differences have increased.

The researchers attribute the stronger seasonal cycle to changes in the temperatures of the two surrounding oceans, the Atlantic and Pacific. Although some of these changes are natural, there is clear evidence of the influence of climate change.

The oceans are massively affected by climate change as they absorb most of the heat caused by human activity.

Next UN climate conference in the Amazon region

"The Amazon is a key element in the Earth's climate system," said co-author Bruno Cintra, according to a press release. "Understanding how its water cycle is changing is crucial for predicting future climate scenarios and developing effective protection strategies." The changing cycles could have a major impact on the global stability of the climate, the authors write. Access to water and food is also dependent on this for millions of people.

The study is published just a few months before the UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil. Representatives from almost 200 countries will meet there in November to discuss measures to combat the climate crisis.