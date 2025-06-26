A Nepalese start-up is using drones to clear Mount Everest of garbage. One tonne of waste is to be removed from the mountain this season - quickly and safely. The Sherpas in particular should benefit.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you In June 2024, drone manufacturer DJI and Nepalese start-up Airlift tested the use of remote-controlled multicopters on Mount Everest for the first time.

In the 2025 season, the drones will now be used regularly on the world's highest mountain.

Their task: to clear Everest of garbage - and relieve the Sherpas at the same time. blue News shows you exactly how this works in the video. Show more

Over the decades, expeditions on Mount Everest have not only left traces in the ice, but also a lot of garbage: According to estimates, around 50 tons of garbage can still be found on the world's highest mountain - left behind by climbers who simply abandoned tents, oxygen bottles or packaging.

The result: Everest is now considered the "highest garbage dump in the world".

Drones to relieve the burden on Sherpas

A Nepalese start-up now wants to change this - with drones that fly garbage down into the valley as well as transporting materials to the top. The advantage: Sherpas no longer have to overcome dangerous passages such as the Kumbu Icefall with heavy loads. For the first time, technology and people could work together to make Everest cleaner - and safer.

Find out how the use of drones on the world's highest mountain works - and the challenges involved - in the blue News video.

