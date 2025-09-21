Pupils practise shooting in Poland. YouTube/France 24

The threat posed by Russia has left its mark on the military awareness of Europe's youth. How European countries want to prepare young people for crises.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the focus in several EU countries is shifting to the military readiness of young people.

While Germany is considering compulsory military service, France wants to use a mandatory day for better recruitment.

In Poland, military training is now part of the curriculum.

The Czech military has carried out voluntary exercises for young people for the first time.

This is the situation in the Baltic states. Show more

Not least after the drone incidents in Poland and Romania, the alert level in Europe is rising. This is also bringing about changes for the young population: while the new military service is being discussed in Germany, other European countries are focusing earlier and more broadly on military training for young people.

From shooting training at school and military exercises during the summer vacations to drone practice for young people - in view of the worsening global conflict situation and the threat posed by Russia, many countries want to increase young people's military awareness. An overview of current developments in EU countries.

France

From September, the "Day of Defense and Citizenship" (Journée défense et citoyenneté - JDC) in France, which is compulsory for everyone between the ages of 16 and 25, is to be given a much stronger military flavour and be more geared towards the everyday lives of soldiers.

Previously, young people were given half a day of lessons on the general challenges and goals of national defense as well as opportunities to get involved. Now the event is set to become "more playful, dynamic and immersive", according to the Ministry of the Armed Forces.

And also longer: seven hours are now planned. The program will include laser sports shooting, a meal with military catering and immersion in training and deployment situations of soldiers with the help of virtual reality. An exact start date for the new format has not yet been set.

In addition, France has the voluntary "General National Service" (Service National Universel - SNU) for 15 to 17-year-olds, which was launched in 2019 and is currently being discussed for revision - also in terms of military service. Compulsory military service was abolished by law in France in 1997.

Poland

Poland has already introduced compulsory shooting training for all pupils in years 8 and 9 for the 2024/25 school year. The background to this is the Russian war of aggression against Poland's neighboring country, Ukraine.

In the subject "Education for Security", children from the age of 14 are to learn shooting skills. The curriculum includes lessons in assembling and disassembling weapons as well as target shooting.

In most schools, replica firearms or laser pistols are used in the courses that take place in the school gyms. However, there are also schools with real shooting ranges and teachers who are trained as marksmen.

The subject also covers other points. For example, the curriculum states that pupils should be familiarized "with the geopolitical conditions for security resulting from the situation in Poland".

They should also learn how to behave in war situations. This includes rules for ensuring survival in shelters and first aid in the event of attacks with conventional weapons.

Czech Republic

The Czech army organized voluntary military exercises for young people during the summer vacations for the first time this year. The offer was aimed at secondary school students of legal age.

According to the army, there were more than 700 participants spread across eight locations. Young women made up around 20 percent of the participants. The aim of the four-week exercise was to prepare young people for crisis situations and to strengthen the country's defense capabilities, the army said.

Graduates of the course received the equivalent of around 1540 francs. Among other things, they were instructed in military tactics, shooting with hand weapons, throwing grenades, orientation in the field and first aid.

The Czech army has also recently intensified its public relations work in order to recruit new recruits, for example with an "Army Day" in the center of Prague in May. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, interest in serving in the professional army has declined. The Czech Republic abolished compulsory military service at the end of 2004.

Baltic states

The three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania feel particularly threatened by Russia. The small NATO and EU members border directly on Russia or Belarus. They broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991, but Moscow continues to regard the Baltic states as its zone of influence.

For this reason, compulsory military service applies in all three countries. Estonia has had it since regaining independence and the service lasts eleven months.

From the classrooms to the skies!✈️ Within months a pilot drone course in schools-proof that #Estonia can adapt fast to a changing security environment. Drones tie tech, education & security together to build a stronger society as a whole 🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/FCbYmXquBV — MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) September 12, 2025

Lithuania reintroduced military service in 2015. It lasts nine months. A lottery is held for each new year to determine who has to serve.

In Latvia, service became compulsory in 2024. It lasts eleven months at a time in the army or spread over five years in the National Guard. However, even before military service, basic military knowledge is taught in schools.

Estonia made this compulsory in 2023. In secondary schools, pupils from the 10th grade onwards learn 35 hours of theory per year, supplemented by a further 35 hours of practical training in the open air. From the coming school year, the handling of drones will also be practised.

In Latvia, military training has been compulsory at secondary schools since 2024. 112 hours are spread over 2 school years. The aim: "To become an active, mobile and capable member of society who is able and willing to defend themselves, their fellow human beings and Latvia."

Šodien jaunieši uzsāk valsts aizsardzības dienestu 🇱🇻



Viņus pavada lepni tuvinieki un sirsnīgi novēlējumi 💪🏻



Jaunieši dienestu uzsāk 4 dažādās vienībās. Lielākā daļa pievienojas Sauszemes spēku Mehanizētajai kājnieku brigādei. Citi dienestu sāk Zemessardzē vai Gaisa spēkos 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cggg2YaPiR — NBS (@Latvijas_armija) July 19, 2025

The results after one year: there was a lack of instructors and rooms in some schools and a shortage of shooting ranges in the densely populated region around the capital Riga, as reported by Latvian radio.

In Lithuania, young people can voluntarily take part in military training or practice with drones. The sponsor is the paramilitary Lithuanian Rifle Association. According to a recent radio report, the army complained that many of its recruits were not fit enough for military service.