Bonobos (Pan paniscus) are the closest living relatives of humans. Maud Mouginot/dpa

They are our closest relatives and surprise us with an astonishing social dynamic: bonobo females keep their male colleagues in check. Not with muscles, but with solidarity. A new study shows how they manage this.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bonobo females suppress male aggression through targeted alliances with other females.

In 85 percent of the cases in which females form alliances, the males are defeated.

Even without kinship, bonobo females form stable alliances.

The study suggests that power does not have to arise from physical superiority. It can arise from social intelligence, alliances, trust and collective action. Show more

If a male bonobo jumps into a tree at the wrong moment, shakes branches and disturbs the food, things can quickly get loud. Very loud. "Sometimes you have to cover your ears," says behavioral ecologist Barbara Fruth from the Max Planck Institute of Behavioral Biology to theWashington Post.

What then follows is something of a jungle revolution: several females storm off, screeching, chasing and attacking the culprit. In the end, the vociferous rebel sits alone in the tree, possibly with wounds - and certainly silent.

What sounds martial is the result of something very unusual: female power in a primate society. A study published on Thursday in "Communications Biology" has shown for the first time how female bonobos gain and secure this power: by mating.

Females decide on mating

"This is the first evidence that female solidarity can overturn a male-dominated structure," says study leader Martin Surbeck from Harvard University.

From a biological point of view, the relationship between bonobo females and males is remarkable: it is the females who decide when and with whom they mate.

@gorilla_content1 Bonobo compilation. Bonobos look strikingly human and are very intelligent. Unlike chimpanzees, bonobos try to resolve their problems with peace rather than violence. Thank you to the great people at @Friends of Bonobos who try to protect them and raise orphaned young ones. #greatapes ♬ original sound - Awesome gorillas

They easily parry unwanted advances, and the males know better than to cross boundaries.

"Male dominance is not necessary"

Females also often call the shots when it comes to food: they control high-quality, shareable resources and eat quietly on the ground while the males wait for their chance in the trees.

Bonobo males are significantly larger and stronger than females. And yet they are not the ones who decide when it is mating season or who gets to eat first.

In many groups, this role is played by the females. "Male dominance is not an evolutionary necessity," explains Surbeck. "Our study shows that physical strength alone does not guarantee power - and not only in bonobos."

Conflicts from 30 years evaluated

The fact that females are so high up in the hierarchy despite being physically inferior has long been considered an evolutionary mystery. The new data could explain this contradiction conclusively for the first time.

For the study, 30 years of behavioral data from six bonobo communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo were evaluated. In 1786 documented conflicts between females and males, the females emerged victorious in 61 percent of cases. In 85 percent of the situations in which females joined forces, they succeeded in driving away or controlling the male.

"Such attacks can drive males out of the group for days - sometimes injured, but certainly meek," says Martin Surbeck. "Once you've seen this, you just think: Dear male bonobo, don't cross any boundaries."

Same-sex sexual interactions

"From a biological point of view, it is completely unusual for a smaller group to dominate a larger one - that's what makes bonobos so fascinating," says Barbara Fruth. Bonobos share 98.7 percent of their genetic material with humans, making them more closely related to us than chimpanzees - who live in strongly male-dominated, often violent hierarchies.

Even more remarkable is their social practice: in bonobo communities, females and males often share resources, food and social spaces on an equal footing. Same-sex sexual behavior - among both females and males - is also an integral part of their interactions and strengthens the social fabric.

It is striking how intense the social bonds are among the females, even though they are generally not related. "Most of them come from other groups and have no common past. The fact that they nevertheless act in solidarity and form a coalition really amazed us," says Surbeck.

Bonobos do not live in a matriarchy

An earlier study from 2019 provides a possible explanation: it showed that female bonobos had significantly higher levels of oxytocin in their urine after same-sex sexual interactions. The so-called "bonding hormone" promotes social closeness and cooperation.

"It could be that higher cooperative behavior among females is hormonally mediated," explained co-author Liza Moscovice from the Leibniz Institute for Farm Animal Biology in "Hormones and Behavior".

However, female dominance is not a rule. "There are no bonobo matriarchies. But on average, females enjoy a significantly higher social status than in other primates," says Fruth.

Bonobos instead of chimpanzees

The influence results from a combination of clever reproductive strategy, hidden ovulation (which prevents males from controlling mating) and coalition building.

Laura Lewis, a biological anthropologist at the University of California, explains to theWashington Post: "Women are often victims of male violence around the world. Research on bonobos provides evidence of how power can be built through female coalitions - just like our bonobo-like cousins."

Barbara Fruth from the Max Planck Institute adds to this idea from an evolutionary perspective: "If bonobos had been discovered before chimpanzees and used as a model for human behavior, our world might be a different place."

