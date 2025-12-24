Emmanuel Macron is using his troop visit to the Emirates for more than just political talks. A video showing him training with soldiers and a well-known fitness YouTuber is attracting attention online.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emmanuel Macron published a video of an outdoor workout with French soldiers and fitness influencer Tibo InShape.

The president traveled to Abu Dhabi over the Christmas period to visit troops and hold political talks.

Tibo InShape, one of France's best-known fitness YouTubers, accompanied Macron on the trip. Show more

During a visit to the United Arab Emirates, French President Emmanuel Macron published a video of a joint outdoor workout with soldiers and fitness influencer Tibo InShape. He shared the footage on X on December 22.

The president spent a few days in Abu Dhabi before Christmas to visit French troops stationed there - a practice he has also followed in previous years in various locations. In addition to the troop visit, political talks with the leadership of the Emirates were also on the agenda.

Tibo InShape, whose real name is Thibaud Delapart, is one of France's biggest fitness YouTubers and reaches over 26 million subscribers worldwide with his training and lifestyle videos. He accompanied Macron on this trip.

The French president is always sporty in public - jogging or boxing, for example.

