Donald Trump probably didn't even notice the prank of some Germans. Gemini @blue News

The Gulf of Mexico is so close to US President Donald Trump's heart that he has named it after America. From East Frisia to Bavaria, people are making fun of it - with the help of Google Maps

DPA dpa

What US President Donald Trump has achieved with the Gulf of America must also be possible in Germany - that's probably what many users of the Google Maps service are currently thinking. From the North Sea off East Frisia to the Upper Bavarian tourist magnet Chiemsee, Germany is teeming with golf courses in lakes, rivers and village ponds. The intention behind it? It's tongue-in-cheek, but also political - and has a limited shelf life.

From Bavaria to East Frisia

While Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico by decree, people in this country are choosing to use the Google Maps function to enter places as points of interest. "All kinds of actors are now using this to make fun of Donald Trump's renaming decree in a way," suspects Georg Glasze from the Institute of Geography at Friedrich-Alexander University in Erlangen. Because a gulf is actually a large bay. Now the "Gulf of Bavaria" in Lake Chiemsee beckons, in the North Sea there is the "Gulf of East Frisia" and Munich offers the "Gulf of Giesing" on the banks of the Isar.

The Gulf of Münster is just one of many golf courses that have recently been established in Germany. Google Maps

The reviews make fun of it. "Elon and Donald like it," reads one comment on the "Golf von Penzberg" on Lake Huber in Upper Bavaria, which has since disappeared from the map. At the "Gulf of Gaildorf" north-east of Stuttgart, there are calls to "Make Gaildorf great again!" and "Gaildorf First". And on the "Gulf of Zündorf" on the Rhine, someone enthuses: "Wonderful view of the Statue of Liberty at the harbor entrance!".

An allusion to Trump's penchant for superlatives can be found in Saxony at the "Great Gulf of Görlitz": "It's the only true Gulf of Görlitz! And it belongs to the good people of Görlitz! Good people! Good golf!".

Google doesn't watch for long

The effect? Probably only to a limited extent. "Google has been monitoring such entries relatively closely for several years," says geographer Glasze. "I assume that these many golf courses in the Google databases are not very long-lasting."

In fact, many of them disappeared a short time later, quite unlike Trump's decree. Google has implemented this at least in part, Glasze emphasizes. On the maps in Germany, it says "Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America)".

However, there are probably small effects. "One could imagine that the many Gulfs would make it playfully visible how arbitrary some labels are - similar to those of the Gulf of America," says Martin Hullin from the Bertelsmann Stiftung.

Glasze considers the campaign to be "at least a little subversive". "Geographies are always 'made' - the only question is by whom," he says. In the past, the naming of places was closely linked to the power to enforce this on maps and in practice. Digitalization has changed this. But he also sees inequalities here. Large tech companies are increasingly exercising control and monopolizing geographical knowledge, commercializing it and controlling it with algorithms.

Google Germany states: "Google strives to keep Google Maps as up-to-date as possible and to display correct information to users".

Many golf courses quickly fell victim to this control, including the one in Penzberg. Yet one could have lived well with a golf course in the pond. The town is a carnival stronghold and can also deal with April 1st, said a spokesperson. "We would currently take it with humor."