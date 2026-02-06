How addictive is Tiktok? (archive picture) Monika Skolimowska/dpa

How harmful is it for teenagers to watch videos for hours on end? The debate about social media bans is now focusing on the addictive nature of the online platform Tiktok. The EU is even threatening to impose penalties.

Beware, risk of addiction: in the midst of the debate about a social media ban for young people, the EU Commission is targeting the online platform Tiktok. The company faces a hefty fine. It is not the first tech giant that the Brussels authority has taken action against. This has already led to conflicts with US President Donald Trump's administration, which considers the action against US companies such as Facebook parent company Meta to be an attack on freedom of expression.

With more than 200 million users in Europe, Tiktok is one of the most popular platforms - especially among young people. However, according to the preliminary findings of an EU investigation, the online giant is in breach of European law. Specifically, the investigation concerns mechanisms that encourage addiction - for example, highly personalized recommendations and the continuous automatic playback of videos.

Is social media for children?

The case has not yet been decided and Tiktok has announced that it will fight back. Nevertheless, the classification is likely to fuel the debate about whether children and young people should be allowed to use social media at all.

Since mid-December, Australia has already had a strict ban in place for anyone under the age of 16. In France, the UK and other countries, there are also plans and initiatives to ban minors under the age of 15 or 16 from using social media.

The European Parliament has spoken out in favor of an EU-wide minimum age of 16. According to the MEPs, young people from the age of 13 could use social networks under parental supervision. However, the adopted report has no binding effect.

Addiction can damage the brain

One concern many people have is what content children are exposed to on social media and what effect hours of use have on them. "Addiction to social media can have harmful effects on the developing brains of children and young people," criticized Henna Virkkunen, the responsible Vice-President of the EU Commission. It is about enforcing European rules to protect citizens online.

The study states that the design of Tiktok constantly "rewards" users with new content and thus encourages the urge to keep scrolling. This puts the brain into "autopilot mode". "Scientific studies show that this can lead to compulsive behavior and impair users' self-control."

Tiktok is not doing enough about this. For example, it needs effective "screen time breaks" and new videos should no longer be played automatically without interruption, according to the study.

Tiktok: completely unfounded

A Tiktok spokesperson disagrees: "The Commission's preliminary findings categorically misrepresent our platform and are completely unfounded. We will take all necessary steps to challenge these findings with all means at our disposal."

The online giant now has the opportunity to defend itself against the allegations and could theoretically also make changes to its functions to address the EU's concerns.

It could be expensive

If no amicable solution is found, it could be expensive for Tiktok. The EU Commission could then formally declare a breach of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and impose a fine. This could amount to up to six percent of the Group's annual turnover.

According to a high-ranking official, the law only provides for the suspension of online platforms as a last resort after many other steps.

The Brussels authority is currently investigating various large online platforms. The processes are independent of each other, meaning that the provisional decision on Tiktok does not have a direct impact on other apps.