Missile alerts are a constant threat - Israel is once again deploying a high-tech protective shield over the country. The defense network ranges from the "Iron Dome" to "Arrow 3": it sometimes even destroys missiles outside the earth's atmosphere.

Christian Thumshirn

Missile attacks have been part of Israel's security policy reality for years.

In response, the country has gradually built up a multi-layered air defense system: First the "Iron Dome" was deployed from 2011, followed later by "David's Sling" and the long-range "Arrow" system.

Three layers against the threat from the air

The aim: to detect threats at an early stage, depending on their range, and destroy them in the air if possible.

Today, the protective shield can intercept short-range missiles as well as ballistic missiles with a range of up to 2,400 kilometers - sometimes even outside the earth's atmosphere. Our video shows how the systems interact and how an interception operation actually works.

