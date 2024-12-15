Santa Claus, the Christ Child and Santa Claus play a major role in the Advent season. How long did you believe in them? blue News asks this question and more to passers-by in Zurich.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The customs surrounding Christmas vary from country to country.

In Iceland, for example, there are 13 Christmas trolls and no Santa Claus. 13 days before Christmas, they set off in search of good and naughty children. The naughty ones end up with the troll mother and are eaten.

In Italy, the Befana, a flying witch, comes on the night of January 6th to 7th and puts presents in the socks of the good children and a piece of coal for the naughty ones. Show more

Most children believe in the Christ Child and Santa Claus. But how long does this lie, or magic, last? At what age did you learn that the presents didn't come from them?

blue News wants to know from passers-by in Zurich what their experience was when they found out.

